JOYCE JOYSON
apr 22, 2022
Tara Sutaria’s jewellery collection
Silver accessories
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria's treasure chest spells sophistication. Here, she wore a silver choker necklace with a matching bracelet and gold rings
Her jewellery collection exudes avant-garde elegance as seen here in these studded gleaming long earrings and silver bracelet
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Studded earrings
She stole our hearts with these statement jumkhas and diamond and emerald adorned rings
Statement jhumkas
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara's adornments give a feel of royalty like this diamond choker necklace paired with complementing earrings
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Dazzling diva
White hoop earrings
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Known for her love for white, the actress amped up her look with white hoop earrings
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
We loved the delightful melange of gold and pearls in this royal choker necklace
Gold and pearl necklace
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Traditional gold jewellery has an enduring appeal. Tara wore a heavy necklace with matching earrings
Vintage allure
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Tadap star looks pretty as a picture in these charming floral-shaped stud earrings and multiple rings
Floral charms
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Regal
Tara wore a heavy choker necklace articulated with pearls, uncut diamonds and gemstones, and a dainty ring
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Lastly, the actress raised the glam quotient by opting for round gold studs and stacked rings on her fingers
Contemporary style
