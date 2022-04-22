FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 22, 2022

Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s jewellery collection

Silver accessories

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria's treasure chest spells sophistication. Here, she wore a silver choker necklace with a matching bracelet and gold rings

Her jewellery collection exudes avant-garde elegance as seen here in these studded gleaming long earrings and silver bracelet

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Studded earrings

She stole our hearts with these statement jumkhas and diamond and emerald adorned rings

Statement jhumkas

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara's adornments give a feel of royalty like this diamond choker necklace paired with complementing earrings

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Dazzling diva

White hoop earrings

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Known for her love for white, the actress amped up her look with white hoop earrings

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

We loved the delightful melange of gold and pearls in this royal choker necklace

Gold and pearl necklace

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Traditional gold jewellery has an enduring appeal. Tara wore a heavy necklace with matching earrings

Vintage allure

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Tadap star looks pretty as a picture in these charming floral-shaped stud earrings and multiple rings

Floral charms

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Regal

Tara wore a heavy choker necklace articulated with pearls, uncut diamonds and gemstones, and a dainty ring

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Lastly, the actress raised the glam quotient by opting for round gold studs and stacked rings on her fingers

Contemporary style

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor's stylish looks

Click Here