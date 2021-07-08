Tara Sutaria’s Makeup Looks Are On Point July 08, 2021
With dark kohl-rimmed eyes, brushed brows, peach-hued lips and blushed cheeks, Tara Sutaria has aced her ethnic look with maximum impact
To compliment her pristine white ensemble, the ‘SOTY 2’ actress paired her romantic look with glossy skin, flushed cheeks and a nude lip shade
And for a wedding, she had ensured that all her defined facial features were highlighted in soft caramel tones and her lips were glossed in a matching shade
For a sangeet look, she chose to match her white and gold lehenga with metallic smokey eyes and dusty pink lips
On days when she wants to keep things dressier, red eyeshadow, brushed brows and cool-toned makeup seem to go a long way for Tara
But it’s specially the combination of her full smokey eyes, voluminous curls, bronzed-out face and contoured cheeks that brings out the best of her looks
Letting the focus fall on her fully-framed face that is brimming with a neat glow, pink lips and blushed cheeks, Tara has ensured that we don’t lose our attention even for a second!
She proves that there is no going wrong when your eyes are winged, lashes are curled with at least two coats of mascara and your lips are layered with a neutral shade
To break the monotony of her dazzling pink lehenga, Ms Sutaria went on to experiment with contrasting eyeshadow and muted lips. And the results were super glamorous!
And once in a while, she doesn't mind channeling her inner retro diva by wearing a bright red lipstick
Even with a risque outfit, she keeps her makeup game strong like it’s nobody's business!
