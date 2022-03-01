Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

MAR 01, 2022

Tara Sutaria’s party-ready looks

Glam girl

Don't we all deserve to party till we drop? Bring the party to your closet first and what's more loving than these chic ensembles of Tara that can keep the gorgeous-ness in you alive all day?

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

This coordinated set donned by Tara Sutaria is definitely the one to watch for it can make you look like a million bucks without a doubt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

All leather look

Here’s how to sign off the night whether you’re off to a party or a date, this one is so flirty, fun, and fabulous

Corset dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked absolutely stunning in her little white dress. Her corset-style mini strapless dress bore a sweetheart neckline, floral applique work and lace detailing

Strapless dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Wearing her widest smile and holding a glass of wine Tara looked picture perfect in her sequin embroidered ivory mini dress

Night party look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Stylist Meagan Concessio picked out Basque’s bardo halter neck bralette that flattered us big time with high-waisted and charcoal-hued pants

Beach party look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

This look showed us how to embrace and let zebra-printed outfits reappear into one’s closet to make stand-out statements

Zebra print look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara sparkled in a simple co-ord set at Farhan & Shibani's party. Her all-black look featured a strappy crop top styled with a high-waisted skirt that bore a thigh-high slit

Black co-ords

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Getting on the neon bandwagon, Tara then picked out a neon co-ord set that featured a strapless top with an oversized bow teamed with high-waisted paper-bag pants for a trendy yet chic look

Neon overdose

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap actress who loves her whites rocked an ivory white satin slip dress that’s perfect for a luxe party look. She styled her outfit with a pair of glittery stilettos and a simple white and gold clutch

Slip dress

Image: Pinkvilla

