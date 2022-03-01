Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
MAR 01, 2022
Tara Sutaria’s party-ready looks
Glam girl
Don't we all deserve to party till we drop? Bring the party to your closet first and what's more loving than these chic ensembles of Tara that can keep the gorgeous-ness in you alive all day?
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This coordinated set donned by Tara Sutaria is definitely the one to watch for it can make you look like a million bucks without a doubt
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
All leather look
Here’s how to sign off the night whether you’re off to a party or a date, this one is so flirty, fun, and fabulous
Corset dress
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked absolutely stunning in her little white dress. Her corset-style mini strapless dress bore a sweetheart neckline, floral applique work and lace detailing
Strapless dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Wearing her widest smile and holding a glass of wine Tara looked picture perfect in her sequin embroidered ivory mini dress
Night party look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Stylist Meagan Concessio picked out Basque’s bardo halter neck bralette that flattered us big time with high-waisted and charcoal-hued pants
Beach party look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This look showed us how to embrace and let zebra-printed outfits reappear into one’s closet to make stand-out statements
Zebra print look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara sparkled in a simple co-ord set at Farhan & Shibani's party. Her all-black look featured a strappy crop top styled with a high-waisted skirt that bore a thigh-high slit
Black co-ords
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Getting on the neon bandwagon, Tara then picked out a neon co-ord set that featured a strapless top with an oversized bow teamed with high-waisted paper-bag pants for a trendy yet chic look
Neon overdose
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap actress who loves her whites rocked an ivory white satin slip dress that’s perfect for a luxe party look. She styled her outfit with a pair of glittery stilettos and a simple white and gold clutch
Slip dress
Image: Pinkvilla
