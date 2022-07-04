Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s snazzy looks in shorts

Neenaz Akhtar

july 04, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

The Heropanti 2 actress went the monochrome route in pastel green cotton shorts and a matching shirt

Monochrome Style

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

She kept it chic and casual in a black tank top with denim shorts and boots for a casual outing in the city

Chic In Denim

Image: Pinkvilla

In a pair of white denim shorts, a white crop top, and a striped long jacket, she aced chic formal style like a boss!

Dressed To Slay

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

She took things up a notch in these black denim shorts paired with a quirky graphic-print tank top, a denim jacket, and thigh-high boots!

Bold & Beautiful

For a snazzy Indo-western style, she paired her printed front-slit kurta with a pair of high-waist denim shorts

Snazzy Indo-western Style

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Keeping it casual, she picked out a blue tank top to go with her denim shorts, camouflage-print varsity jackets, and white sneakers

Casual Chic

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She looked cool as she posed in a pair of rolled-up hem denim shorts and a horizontally striped denim sweatshirt

Keeping It Cool

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara aced the all-black runway look in a pair of black biker shorts and an oversized black tee

All-black Airport Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked adorable as she walked out of a cafe wearing these white shorts and a cropped sweatshirt

Adorable In B&W

Image: Pinkvilla

She showed off her toned legs and chiselled abs in a pair of distressed denim shorts and a full-sleeve white crop top

Ravishing

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ayushmann Khurrana's striking looks

Click Here