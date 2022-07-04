Heading 3
Tara Sutaria’s snazzy looks in shorts
Neenaz Akhtar
july 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
The Heropanti 2 actress went the monochrome route in pastel green cotton shorts and a matching shirt
Monochrome Style
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
She kept it chic and casual in a black tank top with denim shorts and boots for a casual outing in the city
Chic In Denim
Image: Pinkvilla
In a pair of white denim shorts, a white crop top, and a striped long jacket, she aced chic formal style like a boss!
Dressed To Slay
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
She took things up a notch in these black denim shorts paired with a quirky graphic-print tank top, a denim jacket, and thigh-high boots!
Bold & Beautiful
For a snazzy Indo-western style, she paired her printed front-slit kurta with a pair of high-waist denim shorts
Snazzy Indo-western Style
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Keeping it casual, she picked out a blue tank top to go with her denim shorts, camouflage-print varsity jackets, and white sneakers
Casual Chic
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She looked cool as she posed in a pair of rolled-up hem denim shorts and a horizontally striped denim sweatshirt
Keeping It Cool
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara aced the all-black runway look in a pair of black biker shorts and an oversized black tee
All-black Airport Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked adorable as she walked out of a cafe wearing these white shorts and a cropped sweatshirt
Adorable In B&W
Image: Pinkvilla
She showed off her toned legs and chiselled abs in a pair of distressed denim shorts and a full-sleeve white crop top
Ravishing
