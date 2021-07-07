Tara Sutaria’s style

guide to wear jeans

July 07, 2021

Tara Sutaria and her love for jeans have served us with major styling goals and we can’t wait to imitate them soon!

While out and about in the city, Tara showed us how to pull off a pair of classic high-waist denims with a basic crop top

For a day out in the city, the actress chose to wear her regular-fit denims with a strappy black crop top and a pair of shiny black loafers

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Once in a while, Ms Sutaria also loves to go all out with jeans. and on those days she picks out a dramatic off-shoulder top to pair with her skinny-fit jeans

When the weather outside is too hot and Tara wants to keep things comfy without much skin show, she sticks to the good old mom jeans and a bustier-style crop top

Image credits: Manav Manglani

A pair of classic blue jeans and a high-neck top are her go-to pick for when she is travelling in and out of the city

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

As she opts for grey high-waisted denims and a cropped sweatshirt, the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress believes that jeans can be the best pick to wear at work too!

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

It’s hard to miss out on her promo looks. In a pair of faded jeans and a white strappy top, she keeps things casual yet edgy for the day

The black sweater that she cropped up by tucking it in the black bra works as a simple diy hack. she paired this with her relaxed-fit dark blue jeans

Image credits: Viral Bhayani

Whether you want to look effortlessly stylish in a classic pair of jeans or wish to go all out with a high-waisted one, do not forget to quickly go through Tara Sutaria’s lookbook!

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here