Tara Sutaria’s style
guide to wear jeans July 07, 2021
Tara Sutaria and her love for jeans have served us with major styling goals and we can’t wait to imitate them soon!
While out and about in the city, Tara showed us how to pull off a pair of classic high-waist denims with a basic crop top
For a day out in the city, the actress chose to wear her regular-fit denims with a strappy black crop top and a pair of shiny black loafers Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Once in a while, Ms Sutaria also loves to go all out with jeans. and on those days she picks out a dramatic off-shoulder top to pair with her skinny-fit jeans
When the weather outside is too hot and Tara wants to keep things comfy without much skin show, she sticks to the good old mom jeans and a bustier-style crop top Image credits: Manav Manglani
A pair of classic blue jeans and a high-neck top are her go-to pick for when she is travelling in and out of the city Image credits: Viral Bhayani
As she opts for grey high-waisted denims and a cropped sweatshirt, the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress believes that jeans can be the best pick to wear at work too! Image credits: Viral Bhayani
It’s hard to miss out on her promo looks. In a pair of faded jeans and a white strappy top, she keeps things casual yet edgy for the day
The black sweater that she cropped up by tucking it in the black bra works as a simple diy hack. she paired this with her relaxed-fit dark blue jeans Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Whether you want to look effortlessly stylish in a classic pair of jeans or wish to go all out with a high-waisted one, do not forget to quickly go through Tara Sutaria’s lookbook!
