Tara Sutaria’s Tadap promotional looks

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 4, 2021

Playsuit

Tara Sutaria wore an all-black mini corset playsuit from Polite Society that can be the IT look for party season

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Leather Co-ords

Tara donned a coordinated set from Meshki that featured a faux leather crop top adorned in a croc texture

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Mini Dress

On her birthday, Tara flaunted her accentuated figure in an orange bodycon dress, cutting a sensuous silhouette in a one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Power Play

Tara looked like an absolute boss babe as she decked up in a white and ivory checkered co-ord set from the house of Bloni

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Corset Dress

Tara Sutaria opted for this elegant silk satin Charmaine ivory dress from the label House of CB

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Zebra Print

She styled an Ida co-ord set that came with a mini strapless dress and an oversized and long jacket

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked super sensuous in this Basque’s Bardot bralette. This white halter-neck number featured a ruched texture that created a chic vibe

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Chic Girl

Corset Set

Her bustier corset top featured a contrasting black drawstring detailing at the front and adjustable eyelet opening at the back

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Traditional look

Her Indo-Western bralette skirt set by Anamika Khanna is a perfect pick for this wedding season

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Black Gown

For the film's premiere, Tara’s stylist Meagan Concessio put her in a stunning black gown by Gauri and Nainika that featured a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit

Tara Sutaria Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Esha Gupta’s enviable ethnic wardrobe

Click Here