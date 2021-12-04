Tara Sutaria’s Tadap promotional looks
Playsuit
Tara Sutaria wore an all-black mini corset playsuit from Polite Society that can be the IT look for party season
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Leather Co-ords
Tara donned a coordinated set from Meshki that featured a faux leather crop top adorned in a croc texture
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Mini Dress
On her birthday, Tara flaunted her accentuated figure in an orange bodycon dress, cutting a sensuous silhouette in a one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Power Play
Tara looked like an absolute boss babe as she decked up in a white and ivory checkered co-ord set from the house of Bloni
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Corset Dress
Tara Sutaria opted for this elegant silk satin Charmaine ivory dress from the label House of CB
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Zebra Print
She styled an Ida co-ord set that came with a mini strapless dress and an oversized and long jacket
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked super sensuous in this Basque’s Bardot bralette. This white halter-neck number featured a ruched texture that created a chic vibe
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Chic Girl
Corset Set
Her bustier corset top featured a contrasting black drawstring detailing at the front and adjustable eyelet opening at the back
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Traditional look
Her Indo-Western bralette skirt set by Anamika Khanna is a perfect pick for this wedding season
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Black Gown
For the film's premiere, Tara’s stylist Meagan Concessio put her in a stunning black gown by Gauri and Nainika that featured a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit
Tara Sutaria Instagram
