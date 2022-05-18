Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 18, 2022

Heading 3

Tara Sutaria in sassy body fit dresses

|

Golden Girl

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Serving some ultra-glam fashion goals, Tara looked stunning in a beautiful dripping gold-toned midi dress featuring a skintight silhouette.

Dropping It Hot

Image: Dolly J instagram

She picked out another golden number that came with a sultry backless design and hugged her gorgeous frame snugly for the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

The Tadap actress made us stop and stare at her ravishing look featuring a bodycon mini dress in a chocolate brown shade.

Image: CECIL instagram

Boldness Redefined

She looked gorgeous in a white body-hugging gown with strappy sleeves and a scoop neckline.

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Million Bucks

She oozed major Black Swan vibes in a form-fitting mermaid gown that came with thin noodle straps and a sexy thigh-high slit.

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

For the love of white, she slipped into a sexy strapless maxi dress that hugged her figure in the right places!


Oozing Sultriness

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

 She was a sight to behold in a rusty orange bodycon dress that ended in a thigh-grazing length.

Stop & Stare

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

 Her off-white satin dress with a corset bodice and a body-fit silhouette elevated her look instantly!

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

She channeled her inner retro diva in a strapless bodycon gown with a bodycon silhouette.

Retro Diva

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Tara kept things trendy yet sensuous in a zebra-print bodycon dress and a matching jacket.

Sensuous Vibes

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh in printed shirts

Click Here