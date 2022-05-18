Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 18, 2022
Tara Sutaria in sassy body fit dresses
Golden Girl
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Serving some ultra-glam fashion goals, Tara looked stunning in a beautiful dripping gold-toned midi dress featuring a skintight silhouette.
Dropping It Hot
Image: Dolly J instagram
She picked out another golden number that came with a sultry backless design and hugged her gorgeous frame snugly for the Bombay Times Fashion Week.
The Tadap actress made us stop and stare at her ravishing look featuring a bodycon mini dress in a chocolate brown shade.
Image: CECIL instagram
Boldness Redefined
She looked gorgeous in a white body-hugging gown with strappy sleeves and a scoop neckline.
Sparkle & Shine
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Million Bucks
She oozed major Black Swan vibes in a form-fitting mermaid gown that came with thin noodle straps and a sexy thigh-high slit.
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
For the love of white, she slipped into a sexy strapless maxi dress that hugged her figure in the right places!
Oozing Sultriness
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
She was a sight to behold in a rusty orange bodycon dress that ended in a thigh-grazing length.
Stop & Stare
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Her off-white satin dress with a corset bodice and a body-fit silhouette elevated her look instantly!
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
She channeled her inner retro diva in a strapless bodycon gown with a bodycon silhouette.
Retro Diva
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Tara kept things trendy yet sensuous in a zebra-print bodycon dress and a matching jacket.
Sensuous Vibes
