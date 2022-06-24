Heading 3
Tara Sutaria in snazzy co-ord sets
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 24, 2022
FASHION
Proving that coordinates are here to stay, Tara picked out tribal-print a boho co-ord set from Ikat Story, and showed us how to slay!
Boho Chic
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
She served us the coolest and chicest summer look in a pair of pastel green shorts and a matching overshirt from Joanna Andraos.
Chicest In Pastels
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
And then turned up the heat in a gold and black baroque-print satin co-ord set and black knee-high boots.
Golden Girl
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Taking the formal style a notch higher, she rocked a monochrome Fuschia pink three-piece set from Antithesis.
Edgy Formal Style
She managed to slay yet another coordinated look this time a printed mini skirt in black and white, and a full-sleeve black crop top.
Stylish As Hell
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Bringing the party home, the Heropanti 2 star aced a dazzling coordinated look in an all-black skirt and top set.
Sequins For The Win
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in a brown leather co-ordinated set featuring a cut-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pants.
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright orange denim co-ord set.
Peppy In Tangerine
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Even in the desi arena, she doesn’t hesitate to keep her look coordinated in an embellished set; this one is proof enough.
Desi Girl
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Another proof is this ivory-white draped satin skirt and an embellished crop top that looked absolutely flattering on her toned frame.
Indo-western Style
