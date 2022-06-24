Heading 3

Tara Sutaria in snazzy co-ord sets

Neenaz Akhtar

JUNE 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Proving that coordinates are here to stay, Tara picked out tribal-print a boho co-ord set from Ikat Story, and showed us how to slay!

Boho Chic

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

She served us the coolest and chicest summer look in a pair of pastel green shorts and a matching overshirt from Joanna Andraos.

Chicest In Pastels

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

And then turned up the heat in a gold and black baroque-print satin co-ord set and black knee-high boots.

Golden Girl

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Taking the formal style a notch higher, she rocked a monochrome Fuschia pink three-piece set from Antithesis.

Edgy Formal Style

She managed to slay yet another coordinated look this time a printed mini skirt in black and white, and a full-sleeve black crop top.

Stylish As Hell

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Bringing the party home, the Heropanti 2 star aced a dazzling coordinated look in an all-black skirt and top set.

Sequins For The Win

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

She exuded bombshell vibes in a brown leather co-ordinated set featuring a cut-sleeve crop top and high-waisted pants.

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a bright orange denim co-ord set.

Peppy In Tangerine

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Even in the desi arena, she doesn’t hesitate to keep her look coordinated in an embellished set; this one is proof enough.

Desi Girl

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Another proof is this ivory-white draped satin skirt and an embellished crop top that looked absolutely flattering on her toned frame.

Indo-western Style

