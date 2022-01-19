Celebrity Style

Tara Sutaria in snazzy mini skirts

Embellished mini skirt

To glitter all out for a party, Tara Sutaria picked out a pastel pink crop top and paired it with a high-waist mini skirt adorned impeccably with a blend of pearls and mirrors

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She dressed up ultra-bombshell-like in Love Pretty's set that entailed an embellished mini black skirt with a slit and lace-embroidered scalloped hem

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Intense glamour

Dope in orange

The Tadap star looked jazzy and gorgeous in her orange co-ordinated set that consisted of a mini skirt, printed tank top and a jacket

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Neon trend

Her neon mini skirt was locked up with a white tee layered extra hot with a black corset top

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Co-ord sets

Dressed in a printed blue and pink printed skirt, the Marjaavan star wore this with a strappy blue crop top and a jacket that matched her mini skirt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara took the quirky step with a white mini skirt filled with graphics that was all about the colour play, numbers and adorable patterns

Image: Pinkvilla

Funky Skirt

Edgy look

Her all-black look by Alessandra Rich featured a pretty ruched mini skirt with crystal embellishments on it

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The millennial star’s party ready get-up consisted of a shimmery luxe velvet jacket teamed with a classic black mini skirt and bralette top

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Party girl

We absolutely loved the diva’s beige gingham print co-ord set which she layered with a metallic golden bomber jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Street style

She looked stunning in her all-white look which consisted of a white round neck crop top and matching denim mini skirt featuring frayed hem

Image: Pinkvilla

All-white look

