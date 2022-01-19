Celebrity Style
Jan 19, 2022
Tara Sutaria in snazzy mini skirts
Embellished mini skirt
To glitter all out for a party, Tara Sutaria picked out a pastel pink crop top and paired it with a high-waist mini skirt adorned impeccably with a blend of pearls and mirrors
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She dressed up ultra-bombshell-like in Love Pretty's set that entailed an embellished mini black skirt with a slit and lace-embroidered scalloped hem
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Intense glamour
Dope in orange
The Tadap star looked jazzy and gorgeous in her orange co-ordinated set that consisted of a mini skirt, printed tank top and a jacket
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Neon trend
Her neon mini skirt was locked up with a white tee layered extra hot with a black corset top
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Co-ord sets
Dressed in a printed blue and pink printed skirt, the Marjaavan star wore this with a strappy blue crop top and a jacket that matched her mini skirt
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara took the quirky step with a white mini skirt filled with graphics that was all about the colour play, numbers and adorable patterns
Image: Pinkvilla
Funky Skirt
Edgy look
Her all-black look by Alessandra Rich featured a pretty ruched mini skirt with crystal embellishments on it
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The millennial star’s party ready get-up consisted of a shimmery luxe velvet jacket teamed with a classic black mini skirt and bralette top
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Party girl
We absolutely loved the diva’s beige gingham print co-ord set which she layered with a metallic golden bomber jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Street style
She looked stunning in her all-white look which consisted of a white round neck crop top and matching denim mini skirt featuring frayed hem
Image: Pinkvilla
All-white look
