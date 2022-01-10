Fashion

Rishika Shah

Jan 10, 2022

Tara Sutaria in stunning lehengas

Winter Whites

Tara Sutaria looked like a dream in a heavily embellished white lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Turquoise Blue

She looked bubbly and joyful dressed in a turquoise blue Punit Balana lehenga with a backless blouse

Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Blush Pink

Blush pink was definitely the colour of the season last year and Tara slayed in a blush pink Punit Balana lehenga

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

White & Gold

Tara wore a white and gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Pinkish Affair

Tara looked resplendent in a pastel pink Anita Dongre lehenga, styled with a choker

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Modern Bride

Tara walked the ramp for Shehlaa Khan as a modern bride in a tulle lehenga

Image: Shehlaa Khan Instagram

All-White

Tara Sutaria wore an all-white lehenga with a strappy blouse by Gaurav Gupta

Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sunshine Hue

Tara looked like a ray of sunshine dressed in a bright yellow Punit Balana lehenga

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Shimmer & Silk

Tara looked like an angel in a minimalistic white lehenga from the label, Silai

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Cape Affair

Tara opted for a white contemporary lehenga with a cape by Anamika Khanna

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

