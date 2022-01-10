Fashion
Rishika Shah
Jan 10, 2022
Tara Sutaria in stunning lehengas
Winter Whites
Tara Sutaria looked like a dream in a heavily embellished white lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Turquoise Blue
She looked bubbly and joyful dressed in a turquoise blue Punit Balana lehenga with a backless blouse
Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Blush Pink
Blush pink was definitely the colour of the season last year and Tara slayed in a blush pink Punit Balana lehenga
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
White & Gold
Tara wore a white and gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Pinkish Affair
Tara looked resplendent in a pastel pink Anita Dongre lehenga, styled with a choker
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Modern Bride
Tara walked the ramp for Shehlaa Khan as a modern bride in a tulle lehenga
Image: Shehlaa Khan Instagram
All-White
Tara Sutaria wore an all-white lehenga with a strappy blouse by Gaurav Gupta
Video: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sunshine Hue
Tara looked like a ray of sunshine dressed in a bright yellow Punit Balana lehenga
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Shimmer & Silk
Tara looked like an angel in a minimalistic white lehenga from the label, Silai
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Cape Affair
Tara opted for a white contemporary lehenga with a cape by Anamika Khanna
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
