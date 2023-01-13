Tara Sutaria : Style diaries
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her animal print co-ord set looks both wild and trendy
Animal prints
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara loves to dazzle in blingy outfits
All things blingy
Alia-Khushi: Celebs in white sarees
Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks
click on image
click on image
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This white sequinned ethnic ensemble looks pristine
Sequin drama
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She exudes boho vibes in this printed bralette top paired with matching pants
Love for prints
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This all black look looks comfy and casual
Beauty in black
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She wore this red pant suit and looked ravishing
Radiant in red
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She stunned us in this attire
What a stunner
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looks pretty as a picture in this lehenga
Pristine in lehenga
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
White is always a good choice and Tara proved it right
White for the win
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.