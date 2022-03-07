Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 07, 2022

Tara Sutaria in stylish co-ord sets

Ravishing In Black

At the reception after-party of Farhan and Shibani, Tara made an appearance in a sparkly black co-ord set that featured a strappy crop top and a high-waisted skirt

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

A while ago, she turned up the hotness level in a chocolate brown snakeskin leather co-ord set

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Style On Fleek

She looked like an absolute boss babe in a white and ivory checkered co-ord set from the house of Bloni

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Boss Babe

Her Indo-Western look in a bralette and skirt set by Anamika Khanna was all things glam and envy-inducing

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Fusion Vibes

She made a bold move as she decked up in a sequined mini skirt and bralette set that exuded ultra-bombshell vibes!

Bombshell

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

For a jazzy and gorgeous look, she let her orange coordinated set do all the talking!

Bold & Bright

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Serving us a fuss-free athleisure look, she opted for a pink co-ord set and styled it with chain-link sandals and a white sling bag

Athleisure Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She served us with a breezy summer look as she sported a printed white midi skirt and a front-knot matching blouse

Breezy Summer Look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Her printed floral green skirt and top set was all things fresh and stylish

Tropical Vibes

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

She made a striking statement with her printed blue and pink skirt, a matching jacket, and a blue crop top

Making a Statement

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

