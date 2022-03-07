Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 07, 2022
Tara Sutaria in stylish co-ord sets
Ravishing In Black
At the reception after-party of Farhan and Shibani, Tara made an appearance in a sparkly black co-ord set that featured a strappy crop top and a high-waisted skirt
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
A while ago, she turned up the hotness level in a chocolate brown snakeskin leather co-ord set
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Style On Fleek
She looked like an absolute boss babe in a white and ivory checkered co-ord set from the house of Bloni
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Boss Babe
Her Indo-Western look in a bralette and skirt set by Anamika Khanna was all things glam and envy-inducing
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Fusion Vibes
She made a bold move as she decked up in a sequined mini skirt and bralette set that exuded ultra-bombshell vibes!
Bombshell
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
For a jazzy and gorgeous look, she let her orange coordinated set do all the talking!
Bold & Bright
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Serving us a fuss-free athleisure look, she opted for a pink co-ord set and styled it with chain-link sandals and a white sling bag
Athleisure Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She served us with a breezy summer look as she sported a printed white midi skirt and a front-knot matching blouse
Breezy Summer Look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Her printed floral green skirt and top set was all things fresh and stylish
Tropical Vibes
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
She made a striking statement with her printed blue and pink skirt, a matching jacket, and a blue crop top
Making a Statement
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
