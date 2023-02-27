Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s Abs-Baring Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 27, 2023

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria wore a white crop top and jeans while flaunting her abs 

Blue Fashion

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria wore an ab-baring outfit while admiring herself by clicking a mirror selfie

Selfie Queen

Kareena Kapoor Loves Her Black Outfits

Anushka-Saif: Actors And Their Hobbies

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria exudes hotness in black top and brown pants along with black boots

Black Top

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria is hitting the gym while flaunting her abs as she wears neon top and white sweatpants 

At The Gym

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria mesmerizes by wearing a black and white patterned bra and jeans

Hot Look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria shows off her abs wearing this all black outfit

Beauty In Black

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria looks bold and beautiful in this matching outfit 

Yellow & Black

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria is an absolute fashion icon and she proves it by wearing this black crop top and b&w skirt along with sunglasses

Slaying 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria wore a white halter neck top and black pants along with a stylish sunglasses

Stylish Look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here