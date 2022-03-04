Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 04, 2022

Tara Sutaria's best casual looks

Hot Girl Summer

Tara showed us how to ace the perfect summer look in frayed denim shorts and a solid white crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, she took the casual route in a pair of beige sweatpants and a solid black halter-neck top

Video: Pinkvilla

Airport Diva

She then picked out a pair of light-washed denim pants and styled it with a full-sleeve black crop top to keep things casual yet stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Yet Stylish

Her next look in a pair of ripped straight-fit jeans, a white bodysuit, and a white shrug is an easy yet impactful way to elevate things instantly

Image: Pinkvilla

Adding A Simple Layer

Casual and minimalistic, her black and white striped maxi dress is perfect for lounging in on a summer evening

Minimalistic Touch

Image: Pinkvilla

She went for a head-to-toe monochrome look in a cropped black tee and matching sweatpants

Monochrome Fever

Image: Pinkvilla

Her A-line little black dress is a fuss-free and basic way to nail an evening summer look without much ado

Little Black Dress

Image: Pinkvilla

She stepped out in a black and white checkered print mini dress and showed us how to do the summer fashion right!

A Bit Sassy

Image: Pinkvilla

To give a sporty touch to her already casual attire in denim shorts and a white top, she tied a camouflage shirt around her waist

Sporty Touch

Image: Pinkvilla

She managed to impress us with her yet another casual look in grey flared pants and a body fit crop top

Casual Chic

Image: Pinkvilla

