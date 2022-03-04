Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 04, 2022
Tara Sutaria's best casual looks
Hot Girl Summer
Tara showed us how to ace the perfect summer look in frayed denim shorts and a solid white crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she took the casual route in a pair of beige sweatpants and a solid black halter-neck top
Video: Pinkvilla
Airport Diva
She then picked out a pair of light-washed denim pants and styled it with a full-sleeve black crop top to keep things casual yet stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Yet Stylish
Her next look in a pair of ripped straight-fit jeans, a white bodysuit, and a white shrug is an easy yet impactful way to elevate things instantly
Image: Pinkvilla
Adding A Simple Layer
Casual and minimalistic, her black and white striped maxi dress is perfect for lounging in on a summer evening
Minimalistic Touch
Image: Pinkvilla
She went for a head-to-toe monochrome look in a cropped black tee and matching sweatpants
Monochrome Fever
Image: Pinkvilla
Her A-line little black dress is a fuss-free and basic way to nail an evening summer look without much ado
Little Black Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
She stepped out in a black and white checkered print mini dress and showed us how to do the summer fashion right!
A Bit Sassy
Image: Pinkvilla
To give a sporty touch to her already casual attire in denim shorts and a white top, she tied a camouflage shirt around her waist
Sporty Touch
Image: Pinkvilla
She managed to impress us with her yet another casual look in grey flared pants and a body fit crop top
Casual Chic
Image: Pinkvilla
