Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
DEC 04, 2022
Tara Sutaria's best wavy hairdos
Traditional look with beachy waves
Tara Sutaria’s love for beachy waves is no new secret! And her chocolate brown waves, paired with a traditional outfit, serve as proof
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Wavy hair for the win
For her appearance in Bigg Boss 15, she styled her Indo-Western outfit with center-parted open wavy hair and looked absolutely stunning!
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Golden brown locks to steal the show
She added some oomph to her already sensuous look by opting for golden brown open locks
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Drama with brushed open waves
Her brushed open dyed and wavy tresses glamorised her playful and sexy look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Dense wavy hairdo
For the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021, she accentuated her bright red outfit with middle-parted dense wavy hair
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Chic hairdo
To give a chic and edgy touch to her simple tee and black pants, she opted for a wavy hairdo
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Highlighted tresses
Her voluminous waves, with some golden detailings paired with a perfectly contoured face is a go-to glam look that we love!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Glossy wavy hair
At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020, she then chose to elevate her desi look with glossy wavy hair, left open
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Brown waves
And her side-parted chocolate brown waves, here, added drama to her bold western look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Go-to option
Voluminous waves are also her go-to option, especially when she is out and about in the city
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
