Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

DEC 04, 2022

Tara Sutaria's best wavy hairdos

Traditional look with beachy waves

Tara Sutaria’s love for beachy waves is no new secret! And her chocolate brown waves, paired with a traditional outfit, serve as proof

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Wavy hair for the win

For her appearance in Bigg Boss 15, she styled her Indo-Western outfit with center-parted open wavy hair and looked absolutely stunning!

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Golden brown locks to steal the show

She added some oomph to her already sensuous look by opting for golden brown open locks

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Drama with brushed open waves

Her brushed open dyed and wavy tresses glamorised her playful and sexy look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Dense wavy hairdo

For the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2021, she accentuated her bright red outfit with middle-parted dense wavy hair

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Chic hairdo

To give a chic and edgy touch to her simple tee and black pants, she opted for a wavy hairdo

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Highlighted tresses

Her voluminous waves, with some golden detailings paired with a perfectly contoured face is a go-to glam look that we love!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Glossy wavy hair

At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020, she then chose to elevate her desi look with glossy wavy hair, left open

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Brown waves

And her side-parted chocolate brown waves, here, added drama to her bold western look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Go-to option

Voluminous waves are also her go-to option, especially when she is out and about in the city

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

