Tara Sutaria's bralette fashion
Red hot!
Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
Tara Sutaria just knows how to hit the right sartorial notes! She adds a sexy spin to the red pantsuit by teaming it with a ruched chiffon bralette with a plunging neckline
Ivory co-ords
Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
The diva is a pro when it comes to giving ethnics a chic updo, as seen here in this ivory-embroidered bralette styled with a high-waist, gathered satin skirt
Co-ords are big this season, and what's better than a black sequinned bralette-style crop top and skirt set to ace the trend
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Sequinned co-ords
A bralette is as sexy as it gets. Tara styled her chic gold bralette featuring a plunging neckline and front closure with a skirt and cape jacket
Indo-western look
Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Gold-white skirt set
Here again, she pairs her embroidered, deep V-neckline bralette with a cape jacket and satin-silk skirt
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap star gives off cool-chic vibes in this white halter neck ruched bralette paired with high-waisted pants
Cool style
Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram
She nails the monochrome trend and gives it an edgy twist by donning a brown, square neckline faux leather bralette with straight-cut trousers
Faux leather co-ords
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The diva looks bewitching in this white halter neck bralette with a cute knotted bow at the front
Beach babe
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Lastly, she looked effortlessly stylish in this silver sequinned saree by styling it with a grey, strappy bralette
Gorgeous
