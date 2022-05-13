Fashion

Joyce Joyson

MAY 14, 2022

Tara Sutaria's bralette fashion 

Red hot!

Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

Tara Sutaria just knows how to hit the right sartorial notes! She adds a sexy spin to the red pantsuit by teaming it with a ruched chiffon bralette with a plunging neckline

Ivory co-ords

Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

The diva is a pro when it comes to giving ethnics a chic updo, as seen here in this ivory-embroidered bralette styled with a high-waist, gathered satin skirt

Co-ords are big this season, and what's better than a black sequinned bralette-style crop top and skirt set to ace the trend

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Sequinned co-ords

A bralette is as sexy as it gets. Tara styled her chic gold bralette featuring a plunging neckline and front closure with a skirt and cape jacket

Indo-western look

Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Gold-white skirt set

Here again, she pairs her embroidered, deep V-neckline bralette with a cape jacket and satin-silk skirt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap star gives off cool-chic vibes in this white halter neck ruched bralette paired with high-waisted pants

Cool style

Image: Tara Sutaria/ Sheldon Santos Instagram

She nails the monochrome trend and gives it an edgy twist by donning a brown, square neckline faux leather bralette with straight-cut trousers

Faux leather co-ords

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looks majestic in this soft gold, plunging neckline-embroidered blouse styled with a billowing skirt and a dupatta

Bralette-style blouse

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The diva looks bewitching in this white halter neck bralette with a cute knotted bow at the front

Beach babe

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Lastly, she looked effortlessly stylish in this silver sequinned saree by styling it with a grey, strappy bralette

Gorgeous

