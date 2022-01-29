Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 30, 2022

Tara Sutaria's off-duty looks

Spiffy Fits

For a quick comfy look in the city, Tara picked out light grey sweatpants and clubbed them with a white sleeveless cropped top and a Marc Jacobs crossbody bag

Image: Pinkvilla

Taking loungewear to the next level, she stepped out in the city wearing a black Calvin Klein sports bra and grey flared bottoms with an elastic waistband

Image: Pinkvilla

Acing Loungewear Like A Pro

Sweatpants seem to be her favourite pick for off-duty looks and boy does she know how to style them smartly! This combination serves as proof

Image: Pinkvilla

Not-So-Basic look

She styled her flared ripped jeans with a sleeveless bodysuit and added some edge to her overall look!

Image: Pinkvilla

Fashionably On Time

She wore her white denim shorts with a cropped black sweatshirt making for a casually chic outdoor look

Image: Pinkvilla

Sporty & Chic

Black co-ords seem to be her favourite and once in a while, she adds a camouflage jacket to round off her sporty look

Image: Pinkvilla

Coordinated Look With A Jacket

For a fuss-free daytime look, Tara slipped into an airy mini dress with strappy sleeves and teamed it with white shoes

Image: Pinkvilla

Fuss-free Style

Her simple off-duty look in blue cropped jeans and a black cropped top can never go out of style

Image: Pinkvilla

Simplicity At Its Best

She turned a desi kudi in her white chikankari anarkali and white palazzo set

Image: Pinkvilla 

Desi Kudi

Perfectly mixing comfort and style together, Tara wore a breezy kaftan kurta with silk white pants and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy Indian Look

