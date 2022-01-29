Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 30, 2022
Tara Sutaria's off-duty looks
Spiffy Fits
For a quick comfy look in the city, Tara picked out light grey sweatpants and clubbed them with a white sleeveless cropped top and a Marc Jacobs crossbody bag
Image: Pinkvilla
Taking loungewear to the next level, she stepped out in the city wearing a black Calvin Klein sports bra and grey flared bottoms with an elastic waistband
Image: Pinkvilla
Acing Loungewear Like A Pro
Sweatpants seem to be her favourite pick for off-duty looks and boy does she know how to style them smartly! This combination serves as proof
Image: Pinkvilla
Not-So-Basic look
She styled her flared ripped jeans with a sleeveless bodysuit and added some edge to her overall look!
Image: Pinkvilla
Fashionably On Time
She wore her white denim shorts with a cropped black sweatshirt making for a casually chic outdoor look
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty & Chic
Black co-ords seem to be her favourite and once in a while, she adds a camouflage jacket to round off her sporty look
Image: Pinkvilla
Coordinated Look With A Jacket
For a fuss-free daytime look, Tara slipped into an airy mini dress with strappy sleeves and teamed it with white shoes
Image: Pinkvilla
Fuss-free Style
Her simple off-duty look in blue cropped jeans and a black cropped top can never go out of style
Image: Pinkvilla
Simplicity At Its Best
She turned a desi kudi in her white chikankari anarkali and white palazzo set
Image: Pinkvilla
Desi Kudi
Perfectly mixing comfort and style together, Tara wore a breezy kaftan kurta with silk white pants and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy Indian Look
