Tara Sutaria's earrings collection

Joyce Joyson

august 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria channels her inner bohemian spirit in this co-ord set and amps up her look by pairing it with heavy silver-oxidised, dangler earrings.

Boho-chic style

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She ups the desi glam quotient by accessorising her look with a pair of elaborate diamond, shoulder-grazing earrings.

Dazzling diamonds

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

If there is one word that aptly defines her jewellery style, it's modern minimalism. The actress adorned her lobes with round rose-cut, diamond and gold studs.

Elegant studs

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress gives a fashionable twist to her pinstriped pantsuit by accessorising it with studded hoop-like earrings and ear cuffs.

Classic baubles

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Looking her traditional best in this red saree, the actress complemented her look by donning chaandbalis saturated with diamonds and emerald.

Chandbalis

Keeping up with her glitz and glam mood, Tara wore diamond danglers, and shoulder-dusting earrings.

Sparkling earrings

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She brings on the old-world charm by styling her white lehenga with heavy jhumkas adorned with green drops.

Equisite jhumkas

Yes, she loves diamonds! Tara opted for round, brilliant diamond studs amplified by green accents.

Minimal style

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The diva went for traditional, long gold chaandbalis that perfectly complemented her gold zari salwar suit.

Royal earrings

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

These adorable, floral-shaped earrings look pretty charming with the white satin dress.

Floral design

