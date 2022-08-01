Heading 3
Tara Sutaria's earrings collection
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria channels her inner bohemian spirit in this co-ord set and amps up her look by pairing it with heavy silver-oxidised, dangler earrings.
Boho-chic style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She ups the desi glam quotient by accessorising her look with a pair of elaborate diamond, shoulder-grazing earrings.
Dazzling diamonds
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
If there is one word that aptly defines her jewellery style, it's modern minimalism. The actress adorned her lobes with round rose-cut, diamond and gold studs.
Elegant studs
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress gives a fashionable twist to her pinstriped pantsuit by accessorising it with studded hoop-like earrings and ear cuffs.
Classic baubles
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Looking her traditional best in this red saree, the actress complemented her look by donning chaandbalis saturated with diamonds and emerald.
Chandbalis
Keeping up with her glitz and glam mood, Tara wore diamond danglers, and shoulder-dusting earrings.
Sparkling earrings
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She brings on the old-world charm by styling her white lehenga with heavy jhumkas adorned with green drops.
Equisite jhumkas
Yes, she loves diamonds! Tara opted for round, brilliant diamond studs amplified by green accents.
Minimal style
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The diva went for traditional, long gold chaandbalis that perfectly complemented her gold zari salwar suit.
Royal earrings
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
These adorable, floral-shaped earrings look pretty charming with the white satin dress.
Floral design
