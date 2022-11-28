Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s
 Modish pants to steal

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

NOV 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Soha Ali Khan is twinning with her daughter in Pink colour ethnic wear.

Denim

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress is looking cool in black colour joggers pants and a top.

Joggers pant

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara styles her short pants with an embroidery crop top.

Shorts

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress is wearing simple yet stylish gym wear.

Workout wear

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara is soaking the sun wearing pretty colour loungewear.

Loungewear

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress steps out in white colour trousers and a black top.

Trousers

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She is looking very beautiful in blue colour distressed jeans and a white top.

Distressed jeans

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She has styled jeans with a formal white shirt.

Formals

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara is looking gorgeous in green colour cargo pants which are perfect for any holiday.

Cargo pants

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress is wearing denim shorts and white full sleeves top.

Coffee date

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here