Tara Sutaria’s
Modish pants to steal
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Soha Ali Khan is twinning with her daughter in Pink colour ethnic wear.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress is looking cool in black colour joggers pants and a top.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara styles her short pants with an embroidery crop top.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress is wearing simple yet stylish gym wear.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara is soaking the sun wearing pretty colour loungewear.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress steps out in white colour trousers and a black top.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She is looking very beautiful in blue colour distressed jeans and a white top.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She has styled jeans with a formal white shirt.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara is looking gorgeous in green colour cargo pants which are perfect for any holiday.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress is wearing denim shorts and white full sleeves top.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.