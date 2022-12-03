Heading 3

Tara Sutaria's off-duty looks

Lubna
Khan

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria wore a white tee with blue denim jeans and black sneakers for a casual day out

Classic blue and white look

Image: Amit Thakur Instagram

Tara Sutaria’s off shoulder white top with jeans makes for an excellent date night outfit

Tara’s love for off-shoulder top

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara teamed up a white top with classic beige pants and she looks oh-so-chic

When in doubt, wear beige

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Tara Sutaria looks comfy and cozy in a full sleeved white top with a pair of denim shorts

Snug as a bug

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara clearly loves casual white tops, and she added a white jacket over it, and paired it with jeans

A vision in white

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara stepped out in the city looking gorgeous in a black off-shoulder top paired with high-waist blue jeans

Beautiful in black

Image: Pinkvilla

We’re going gaga over Tara Sutaria’s effortless chic style

Tara’s go-to camouflage jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria attended Punit Malhotra’s party in a white pearl embroidered top layered with a matching blazer and trousers

All-white outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria’s black and white checkered mini dress is all things cute

Checkered mini dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Leave it to Tara Sutaria to make a tube top with track pants look chic!

Tara’s minimal, effortless look

