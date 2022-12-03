Tara Sutaria's off-duty looks
Image : Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a white tee with blue denim jeans and black sneakers for a casual day out
Classic blue and white look
Image: Amit Thakur Instagram
Tara Sutaria’s off shoulder white top with jeans makes for an excellent date night outfit
Tara’s love for off-shoulder top
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara teamed up a white top with classic beige pants and she looks oh-so-chic
When in doubt, wear beige
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Tara Sutaria looks comfy and cozy in a full sleeved white top with a pair of denim shorts
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara clearly loves casual white tops, and she added a white jacket over it, and paired it with jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara stepped out in the city looking gorgeous in a black off-shoulder top paired with high-waist blue jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
We’re going gaga over Tara Sutaria’s effortless chic style
Tara’s go-to camouflage jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria attended Punit Malhotra’s party in a white pearl embroidered top layered with a matching blazer and trousers
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria’s black and white checkered mini dress is all things cute
Image: Pinkvilla
Leave it to Tara Sutaria to make a tube top with track pants look chic!
Tara’s minimal, effortless look
