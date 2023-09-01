pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 01, 2023
Tara Sutaria’s stunning earrings
Chunky Silver Pair
The Ek Villain Returns actress loves long chunky silver earrings and is often seen wearing them with her co-ords
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Minimal Studs
Minimal studs also make for the prettiest accessories owned by the diva
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Glam Duster Earrings
For some glam, she chooses to wear a pair of shoulder-duster earrings encrusted with diamonds
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Fine Jewellery
Here, Tara finishes off her desi look with stunning diamond and emerald earrings from Tyaani Fine Jewellery
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Chandelier Earrings
A pair of chandelier diamond earrings remain her go-to accessory for a gorgeous look
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Statement Jhumkas
Statement jhumkas are what Sutaria swears by to put her elegant foot forward
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Gold Chandbalis
The actress wears a pair of gold chandbalis here to round up her traditional look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Floral Earrings
Tara Sutaria’s floral-shaped studs enhance her stylish look effortlessly
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Pearl Drop
Here, Tara pairs her elegant gowns with minimal yet statement-making pearl drop earrings too
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
From gorgeous chandbaalis to diamond danglers, Tara Sutaria has them all!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
