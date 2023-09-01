Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s stunning earrings

Chunky Silver Pair

The Ek Villain Returns actress loves long chunky silver earrings and is often seen wearing them with her co-ords

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Minimal Studs

Minimal studs also make for the prettiest accessories owned by the diva 

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Glam Duster Earrings

For some glam, she chooses to wear a pair of shoulder-duster earrings encrusted with diamonds

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Fine Jewellery

Here, Tara finishes off her desi look with stunning diamond and emerald earrings from Tyaani Fine Jewellery 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Chandelier Earrings

A pair of chandelier diamond earrings remain her go-to accessory for a gorgeous look

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Statement Jhumkas

Statement jhumkas are what Sutaria swears by to put her elegant foot forward

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Gold Chandbalis

The actress wears a pair of gold chandbalis here to round up her traditional look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Floral Earrings

Tara Sutaria’s floral-shaped studs enhance her stylish look effortlessly 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Pearl Drop 

Here, Tara pairs her elegant gowns with minimal yet statement-making pearl drop earrings too

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

From gorgeous chandbaalis to diamond danglers, Tara Sutaria has them all! 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Collection 

