Tara Sutaria’s stunning looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 10, 2023
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress shows off her gorgeous figure in a monochrome black and white monokini
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She is a stylish island baby in this embellished bikini top and plain white trousers
Island Baby
Alia to Sara: celebs in floral outfits
Celebs who love a white floral saree
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara keeps things sassy and snazzy in a strapless white corset dress
Sass Much
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with floral embroidery and sequins
Dreamy Vision
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looks drop-dead gorgeous in her silver sequin saree with a holographic effect
Silver Details
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She rocks a boho-chic look in this multi-coloured co-ord set featuring a sexy backless bralette
Boho Chic
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She is a total diva in this strapless evening gown by Marmar Halim
Black Love
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Her ultra-glam look in this black tank top with graphic prints, a pair of black shorts, and a cropped blue denim jacket is on point
Ultra-glam Look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She oozes oomph in this glitzy three-piece lehenga set by Manish Malhotra
Glitz & Glamour
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.