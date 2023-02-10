Heading 3

Tara Sutaria’s stunning looks

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress shows off her gorgeous figure in a monochrome black and white monokini

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She is a stylish island baby in this embellished bikini top and plain white trousers

Island Baby

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara keeps things sassy and snazzy in a strapless white corset dress

Sass Much

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this subtle ivory-hued lehenga embellished with floral embroidery and sequins

Dreamy Vision

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looks drop-dead gorgeous in her silver sequin saree with a holographic effect

Silver Details

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She rocks a boho-chic look in this multi-coloured co-ord set featuring a sexy backless bralette

Boho Chic

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She is a total diva in this strapless evening gown by Marmar Halim

Black Love

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her ultra-glam look in this black tank top with graphic prints, a pair of black shorts, and a cropped blue denim jacket is on point

Ultra-glam Look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

She oozes oomph in this glitzy three-piece lehenga set by Manish Malhotra

Glitz & Glamour

