Tara Sutaria’s style

Lubna
Khan

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Tara Sutaria’s chic all-white look features a turtleneck sweater with a white jacket over it and matching formal pants.

Tara Sutaria’s
love for white

Image: Sheldon Santos

Tara Sutaria looks like a million bucks in this gorgeous ivory lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Sparkly silver lehenga

Image: Swapnil Kore Photography

This look of Tara Sutaria’s remains the most memorable! The actress left us gasping as she slayed in this sequin saree and paired it with a blouse with a plunging neckline.

Tara Sutaria in Manish Malhotra saree

Image: Sheldon Santos

Tara Sutaria oozes glamour in this simple black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Bewitching in black

Image: Sheldon Santos

Not everyone can rock an all-red look, but Tara does so effortlessly!

Tara makes a splash
in red co-ord set

Image: Sheldon Santos

Tara Sutaria left us swooning over her hot chocolate look in a faux leather crop top and matching belted trousers.

Hot chocolate look

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Not just over-the-top glamorous looks, Tara Sutaria also knows how to ace basic, casual looks.

Minimal and chic

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria keeps it elegant ans stylish in a pearl embroidered top, a white jacket and matching trousers.

A vision in white

Image: Mohit Mulchandani

Tara Sutaria looks pretty in a simple white off shoulder top paired with dark blue denims.

Tara in off-shoulder top

Image: Kunaal Bose

Tara Sutaria made a glamorous statement in this elegant stylish black lehenga.

Tara Sutaria is a stunner

