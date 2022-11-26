Tara Sutaria’s style
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Tara Sutaria’s chic all-white look features a turtleneck sweater with a white jacket over it and matching formal pants.
Image: Sheldon Santos
Tara Sutaria looks like a million bucks in this gorgeous ivory lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
Image: Swapnil Kore Photography
This look of Tara Sutaria’s remains the most memorable! The actress left us gasping as she slayed in this sequin saree and paired it with a blouse with a plunging neckline.
Image: Sheldon Santos
Tara Sutaria oozes glamour in this simple black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Sheldon Santos
Not everyone can rock an all-red look, but Tara does so effortlessly!
Image: Sheldon Santos
Tara Sutaria left us swooning over her hot chocolate look in a faux leather crop top and matching belted trousers.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Not just over-the-top glamorous looks, Tara Sutaria also knows how to ace basic, casual looks.
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria keeps it elegant ans stylish in a pearl embroidered top, a white jacket and matching trousers.
Image: Mohit Mulchandani
Tara Sutaria looks pretty in a simple white off shoulder top paired with dark blue denims.
Image: Kunaal Bose
Tara Sutaria made a glamorous statement in this elegant stylish black lehenga.
