Tara Sutaria’s vacation looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 28, 2023

Tara Sutaria is slaying in a dual-colour monokini

Monokini

Tara Sutaria’s boho outfit is a perfect fit for a sunny outing

Desert Dream

Statement Earrings

Sunkissed and statement earrings can highlight any outfit

A Polka dot bikini can never go wrong and Tara is flaunting it just the right way

Polka Dots

Adding a flower as a hair accessory in a bun can instantly give you boho vibes

Accessorise with flowers

Tara gives a mermaid vibe in a seashell bikini pulling it off effortlessly

Mermaid-esque

A black top, cargo pants and boots, keep it simple yet chic

Bae-sic

Wearing a colour in contrast to the background is all the magic you need to shine differently

Contrast colours

Pack a gym wear so that you can hog on those cheeseburgers without any guilt

Gym wear- a necessity 

Sometimes a smile is the only accessory that would make you look gorgeous and absolutely stunning

A big wide smile

