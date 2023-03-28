Tara Sutaria’s vacation looks
mar 28, 2023
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara Sutaria is slaying in a dual-colour monokini
Monokini
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara Sutaria’s boho outfit is a perfect fit for a sunny outing
Desert Dream
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Statement Earrings
Sunkissed and statement earrings can highlight any outfit
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
A Polka dot bikini can never go wrong and Tara is flaunting it just the right way
Polka Dots
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Adding a flower as a hair accessory in a bun can instantly give you boho vibes
Accessorise with flowers
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara gives a mermaid vibe in a seashell bikini pulling it off effortlessly
Mermaid-esque
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
A black top, cargo pants and boots, keep it simple yet chic
Bae-sic
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Wearing a colour in contrast to the background is all the magic you need to shine differently
Contrast colours
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Pack a gym wear so that you can hog on those cheeseburgers without any guilt
Gym wear- a necessity
Image- Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Sometimes a smile is the only accessory that would make you look gorgeous and absolutely stunning
A big wide smile
