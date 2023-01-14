Tara Sutaria's white wardrobe
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
JAN 14, 2023
FASHION
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara paired her white bustier top with matching pants
White co-ords
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looked magical in this backless white satin dress
Beauty in white
Shanaya Kapoor’s chic white wardrobe
Tara Sutaria: Style diaries
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looks pretty in this off-shoulder dress
Off-shoulder dress
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She opted for a white dress teamed up with a matching blazer and looked stunning
Monotone
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She wowed us in this white satin dress
White satin dress
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She is a big fan of sequin dresses
Sequin drama
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
This white lehenga looks pristine
White lehenga
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She won our hearts with this look
Winsome in white
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
She looks pretty as a picture in this white co-ord set
Picturesque
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.