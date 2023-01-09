Heading 3

Tara to Alia: Divas’ black & white looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 9, 2023

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika’s crisp and quirky black and white blazer dress, black knee-high black boots, and pink lips have us in a chokehold! 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress painted a pretty picture in a black and white striped midi shirt dress from the label Monse

Katrina Kaif 

Celeb-approved monokinis for summer

Alia to Tara: Celebs in red sarees

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Serving minimalistic festive inspiration is the Brahmastra actress who rocked an elegant white saree with a simple black border

Alia Bhatt

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

Panday aced a classy contemporary black and white look in this snazzy co-ord set by Manish Malhotra

Ananya Panday 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The fashionista that she is, Janhvi pulled off this sexy black and white cut-out dress effortlessly

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress upped the ante in a classic animal-print black and white mini skirt from Balmain and a full-sleeve black top

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The starlet oozes major boss lady vibes in a striped pantsuit from Paule Ka

Athiya Shetty 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon raised the hotness quotient in these black flared pants and a black and white bralette-style top

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Shershaah actress made a stunning case for a black and white drape in this printed JJ Valaya saree

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The Atrangi Re actress dialled up the drama in a semi-see-through black and white gown

Sara Ali Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here