Tara to Alia: Divas’ black & white looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika’s crisp and quirky black and white blazer dress, black knee-high black boots, and pink lips have us in a chokehold!
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress painted a pretty picture in a black and white striped midi shirt dress from the label Monse
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Serving minimalistic festive inspiration is the Brahmastra actress who rocked an elegant white saree with a simple black border
Alia Bhatt
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Panday aced a classy contemporary black and white look in this snazzy co-ord set by Manish Malhotra
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The fashionista that she is, Janhvi pulled off this sexy black and white cut-out dress effortlessly
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The SOTY 2 actress upped the ante in a classic animal-print black and white mini skirt from Balmain and a full-sleeve black top
Tara Sutaria
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The starlet oozes major boss lady vibes in a striped pantsuit from Paule Ka
Athiya Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon raised the hotness quotient in these black flared pants and a black and white bralette-style top
Kriti Sanon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress made a stunning case for a black and white drape in this printed JJ Valaya saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress dialled up the drama in a semi-see-through black and white gown
Sara Ali Khan
