Tara To Kiara: Celebs in red ethnic wear
Neenaz Akhtar
Dec 12, 2022
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Liger actress channelled her inner desi diva in a crimson red organza and silk saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse.
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress showed us how to look flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a red full-sleeved lace blouse.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress is a sight to behold in this simple yet statement-making red drape with intricate embellishments.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The starlet looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre and a statement necklace.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha painted a royal picture in this heavily embellished red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Millennial and contemporary, everything about Kiara’s stunning red lehenga designed by Amit Aggarwal is truly impressive.
Image: Pinkvilla
Kat served us a unique take on red ethnic wear by opting for this red sharara saree for an event in the city.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Playful and experimental, The Fame Game actor’s coordinated red sharara set from Label Anushree brings a wave of freshness.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam exuded major festive vibes in a scarlet red anarkali featuring printed tree motifs in gold.
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi’s printed red sharara set featuring a short kurta that came with a peplum cut, and flared sharara-style pants, is a celebration of boho ethnic style.
