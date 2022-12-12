Heading 3

Tara To Kiara: Celebs in red ethnic wear

Neenaz Akhtar

Dec 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Liger actress channelled her inner desi diva in a crimson red organza and silk saree and a sultry plunging-neck blouse.

Ananya Panday

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress showed us how to look flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a red full-sleeved lace blouse. 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress is a sight to behold in this simple yet statement-making red drape with intricate embellishments. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The starlet looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre and a statement necklace. 

Athiya Shetty

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha painted a royal picture in this heavily embellished red bridal lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Millennial and contemporary, everything about Kiara’s stunning red lehenga designed by Amit Aggarwal is truly impressive. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kat served us a unique take on red ethnic wear by opting for this red sharara saree for an event in the city. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Playful and experimental, The Fame Game actor’s coordinated red sharara set from Label Anushree brings a wave of freshness.

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam exuded major festive vibes in a scarlet red anarkali featuring printed tree motifs in gold. 

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi’s printed red sharara set featuring a short kurta that came with a peplum cut, and flared sharara-style pants, is a celebration of boho ethnic style.

Aditi Rao Hydari

