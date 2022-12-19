Heading 3

Tara to Sara:
celebs in black outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

Add some glitz and glam to your wardrobe with Madhuri Dixit's show-stopping look of a black sequin saree paired up with a matching sequin blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Step out in style and make a statement with this eye-catching Sara-inspired chromatic grey and black lehenga! 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

If you're seeking comfort with a dash of style, look no further than Alia Bhatt's black printed salwar kameez! Perfect for any occasion

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Amp up your style with a sophisticated black chiffon saree featuring golden borders from Punit Balana. Look as elegant and chic as Mrunal!

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Channel your inner diva and take a style tip from Karisma Kapoor! Embrace simple sophistication with a sheer black saree from Sabyasachi - it's the perfect way to make a statement without overdoing it

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress was a vision in her stunning black and white feather-textured lehenga, paired with a v-neck blouse for added glam and drama

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Feeling like you need a wardrobe update? Look no further than Kiara's chic and elegant look in a black solid saree paired up with a matching blouse by Manish Malhotra—a showstopping look you won't want to miss!

Kiara Advani 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ananya Panday was a showstopper in her stunning black multicolored lehenga—it was the perfect blend of a pop of color and a touch of drama that made her look utterly fabulous!

Ananya Panday 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The stunning Good Luck Jerry actress turned heads in her gorgeous black lace saree and matching blouse from Manish Malhotra's collection

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya was an absolute bomb in her black sequin mini strapless dress with a feathered hemline and a long train

Shanaya Kapoor 

