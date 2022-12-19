Tara to Sara:
celebs in black outfits
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Add some glitz and glam to your wardrobe with Madhuri Dixit's show-stopping look of a black sequin saree paired up with a matching sequin blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Step out in style and make a statement with this eye-catching Sara-inspired chromatic grey and black lehenga!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
If you're seeking comfort with a dash of style, look no further than Alia Bhatt's black printed salwar kameez! Perfect for any occasion
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Amp up your style with a sophisticated black chiffon saree featuring golden borders from Punit Balana. Look as elegant and chic as Mrunal!
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Channel your inner diva and take a style tip from Karisma Kapoor! Embrace simple sophistication with a sheer black saree from Sabyasachi - it's the perfect way to make a statement without overdoing it
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress was a vision in her stunning black and white feather-textured lehenga, paired with a v-neck blouse for added glam and drama
Tara Sutaria
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Feeling like you need a wardrobe update? Look no further than Kiara's chic and elegant look in a black solid saree paired up with a matching blouse by Manish Malhotra—a showstopping look you won't want to miss!
Kiara Advani
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ananya Panday was a showstopper in her stunning black multicolored lehenga—it was the perfect blend of a pop of color and a touch of drama that made her look utterly fabulous!
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The stunning Good Luck Jerry actress turned heads in her gorgeous black lace saree and matching blouse from Manish Malhotra's collection
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya was an absolute bomb in her black sequin mini strapless dress with a feathered hemline and a long train
Shanaya Kapoor
