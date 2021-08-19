Taylor To Nora: Celebs love floral dresses

19
AUg
2021

Image credits: Getty

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift looked like springtime come alive at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in a bodycon floral dress by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia

For a dreamy fall look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had picked out a high-neck full-sleeve floral dress from Zimmermann

Image credits: Getty

During the promotion of her movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’, Priyanka was seen in a crisp black dress that had tiny floral motifs printed all over it

Disha Patani surely has a love affair with floral numbers and her tangerine strappy bodycon dress with lovely floral pink embroidery serves as proof! 

Disha looked like a vision in this organza strapless dress that was adorned with beautiful yellow and orange floral work

For a playful yet edgy look, ‘SOTY 2’ actress Ananya Panday wore a sexy one-shoulder mini number that bore floral prints in red and white by Leo & Lin!

For her song promotion in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Nora Fatehi sported a halter neck bright yellow voluminous Marchesa gown that was replete with blue and pink floral patterns all over

For the post-wedding party hosted by Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor wore a puff-sleeve white dress with floral prints all over from the House of CB

For the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt had donned a beautiful floral white floor-length gown

In a romantic scarlet outfit that came with large pastel pink blooms, Katrina Kaif showed that there’s no such thing as too much floral!

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked gorgeous in a creamish white gown that was ornamented with wild florals all over it

