Taylor Swift’s best chic hairstyles April 15, 2021
For a casual yet chic look, Taylor Swift styled her luscious curls into the signature bangs and tied up the rest of her mane into a top knot Credits: Getty Images
At the MET Gala, Swift sported short bleached hair that gave an edgy look to her silver mini dress Credits: Getty Images
Keeping things easy yet interesting, she finished off her formal look with side-swept bangs and open beachy waves Credits: Getty Images
For a dreamy look, the ‘Fearless’ singer picked out a deep blue ballroom gown and styled it with a sleek hair bun Credits: Getty Images
At the 2010 MET Gala, Taylor completed her whimsical look with her signature golden curly locks tied back Credits: Getty Images
Showing off her naturally sleek hair, Taylor styled it into loose curls and left them open for an impactful look Credits: Getty Images
Giving the girl-next-door look a rest, she then chose to style her hair into a glossy, poker-straight manner with slightly wavy bangs Credits: Getty Images
Taylor Swift rocked the beachy shoulder-length waves with her signature bangs and showed us how it’s done! Credits: Getty Images
During her meeting with Prince William, she styled her cropped locks into romantic waves and tucked them behind her ears to complete the look Credits: Getty Images
From the iconic blonde curls to the chic bangs, the singer has experimented with a bunch of hairdos and rocked them all! Credits: Getty Images
For more updates on fashion and beauty, follow Pinkvilla