Taylor Swift’s best chic hairstyles

April 15, 2021

For a casual yet chic look, Taylor Swift styled her luscious curls into the signature bangs and tied up the rest of her mane into a top knot

Credits: Getty Images

At the MET Gala, Swift sported short bleached hair that gave an edgy look to her silver mini dress

Credits: Getty Images

Keeping things easy yet interesting, she finished off her formal look with side-swept bangs and open beachy waves

Credits: Getty Images

For a dreamy look, the ‘Fearless’ singer picked out a deep blue ballroom gown and styled it with a sleek hair bun

Credits: Getty Images

At the 2010 MET Gala, Taylor completed her whimsical look with her signature golden curly locks tied back

Credits: Getty Images
Showing off her naturally sleek hair, Taylor styled it into loose curls and left them open for an impactful look
Credits: Getty Images

Giving the girl-next-door look a rest, she then chose to style her hair into a glossy, poker-straight manner with slightly wavy bangs

Credits: Getty Images

Taylor Swift rocked the beachy shoulder-length waves with her signature bangs and showed us how it’s done!

Credits: Getty Images

During her meeting with Prince William, she styled her cropped locks into romantic waves and tucked them behind her ears to complete the look

Credits: Getty Images

From the iconic blonde curls to the chic bangs, the singer has experimented with a bunch of hairdos and rocked them all!

Credits: Getty Images

