Taylor Swift’s stunning style file
Sparkly black dress
Image: Getty Images
For the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor sparkled brightly in a black sequin Kaufmanfranco mini dress that featured waist cutouts and showed off her lean legs
She can pull off any outfit in every colour of the spectrum. For the 2010 CMAs, Taylor donned a beautiful red gown and looked breathtakingly beautiful
Image: Getty Images
Strapless gown
At the Billboard Music Awards, the singing sensation looked ultra-stylish in a white Balmain jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs with her bob styled to perfection
Cut-out jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
Making a striking appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, the Evermore singer left fans speechless when she walked the red carpet in a massive floral Etro gown with a cut out at her waist
Image: Getty Images
Floral gown
Ballroom gown
Image: Getty Images
At the 2013 Grammy Awards, looked divine in a white elegant J Mendel ballroom gown that featured a deep neckline cut-out and a backless design
Image: Getty Images
She looked like a real-life Juliet in a white chiffon gown with a halter-neck style and a cut out at her midriff that was lined with sheer fabric
Chiffon gown
Image: Getty Images
Taylor eluded class and elegance in her luxe shimmery sequin gown that featured an off-shoulder mermaid fit silhouette
Sequin gown
Image: Getty Images
At the 2016 Oscars after-party, the Cats actress slipped into a classic black Alexandre Vauthier gown with a chain style neckline and a cut-out all the way till her waist
Black risque gown
Image: Getty Images
The singer graced the red carpet with a two-piece Atelier Versace set to attend the 2016 Grammy Awards. She paired up an orange strapless crop top with a pink pleated maxi skirt
Colour-blocked look
Image: Getty Images
For the BRIT Awards, she looked fresh in a custom MiuMiu outfit which featured a crop top and high-waisted skirt set in an ivory shade
Co-ordinated set
