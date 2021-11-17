Nov 17, 2021

FASHION

Taylor Swift is a vision in red & white

Author: Neenaz

Exuding major romantic vibes, Taylor looked like a modern-day princess in a one-shoulder mermaid-style gown with ruffle detailing

Credits: Getty images

Red ruffle gown

For the 2012 Billboard Music Awards, she sported a flowy scarlet-hued chiffon gown with a bondage-style bodice

Credits: Getty images

At the 2010 MET Gala, the ‘Red’ singer made an appearance in a pristine white cold-shoulder gown and left us in awe of her beauty!

Credits: Getty images 

At the Grammy Awards, Taylor looked like a vision in a flowy white J Mendel gown that came with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Credits: Getty images 

For the 47th CMA Awards, she picked out a lavish gown by Elie Saab and showed us how to paint the town red!

Credits: Getty images 

At the premiere event of her movie ‘Cats’, Swift wore a dual-tone Oscar De La Renta strapless gown that came with a long train

Credits: Getty images 

While receiving an award at the CMA awards, she looked dreamy in a romantic white ball gown by J Mendel

Credits: Getty images 

Keeping things elegant, Taylor picked out a flowy white dress with a long sweeping train and looked like a princess in it!

Credits: Getty images 

During her meeting with Prince William, she was impeccably dressed in a fit-and-flare white gown with gold detailing on the bodice

Credits: Getty images 

For a red carpet event, she picked out a red strapless gown featuring a gathered detailing at her waist

Credits: Getty images

