Nov 17, 2021
FASHION
Taylor Swift is a vision in red & white
Author: Neenaz
Exuding major romantic vibes, Taylor looked like a modern-day princess in a one-shoulder mermaid-style gown with ruffle detailingCredits: Getty images
Red ruffle gown
For the 2012 Billboard Music Awards, she sported a flowy scarlet-hued chiffon gown with a bondage-style bodiceCredits: Getty images
At the 2010 MET Gala, the ‘Red’ singer made an appearance in a pristine white cold-shoulder gown and left us in awe of her beauty!Credits: Getty images
At the Grammy Awards, Taylor looked like a vision in a flowy white J Mendel gown that came with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slitCredits: Getty images
For the 47th CMA Awards, she picked out a lavish gown by Elie Saab and showed us how to paint the town red!Credits: Getty images
At the premiere event of her movie ‘Cats’, Swift wore a dual-tone Oscar De La Renta strapless gown that came with a long trainCredits: Getty images
While receiving an award at the CMA awards, she looked dreamy in a romantic white ball gown by J MendelCredits: Getty images
Keeping things elegant, Taylor picked out a flowy white dress with a long sweeping train and looked like a princess in it!Credits: Getty images
During her meeting with Prince William, she was impeccably dressed in a fit-and-flare white gown with gold detailing on the bodiceCredits: Getty images
For a red carpet event, she picked out a red strapless gown featuring a gathered detailing at her waistCredits: Getty images
Click Here
thanks for reading:
Janhvi Khushi Kapoor’s Dubai diaries