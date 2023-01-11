Taylor Swift’s best fashion moments
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Cut Out Dress
Taylor Swift looks classy in this white outfit as she attends an event
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift looked gorgeous as she donned this glittery dress on stage
Sparkling Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift’s glamorous look with a feather coat is beyond stylish
Fuzzy Feather Coat
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift looks effortlessly beautiful in this floral outfit
Floral Jumper
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift gave out is major lady boss vibe in this black gown
High-Thigh Slit Gown
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift strutted in style sporting this beautiful short dress
SHINY, Multicolour Dress
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift looked super chic in this shiny metallic mini dress
Disco Ball Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift was a vision in red as she picked this gorgeous number
Red Gown
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so wearing this floral printed gown
Ballroom Dress
