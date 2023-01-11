Heading 3

Taylor Swift’s best fashion moments

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Cut Out Dress

Taylor Swift looks classy in this white outfit as she attends an event

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift looked gorgeous as she donned this glittery dress on stage

Sparkling Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s glamorous look with a feather coat is beyond stylish

Fuzzy Feather Coat

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift looks effortlessly beautiful in this floral outfit

Floral Jumper

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift gave out is major lady boss vibe in this black gown

High-Thigh Slit Gown

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift strutted in style sporting this beautiful short dress

SHINY, Multicolour Dress

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift looked super chic in this shiny metallic mini dress

Disco Ball Outfit

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift was a vision in red as she picked this gorgeous number

Red Gown

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift knows how to make a stunning appearance and she does so wearing this floral printed gown

Ballroom Dress

