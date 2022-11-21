Heading 3

Taylor Swift's best sparkling outfits

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift rocked a stunning outfit consisting of silver sequins as she posed alongside her trophies at EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift made heads turn at VMAs 2022 in a silver embellished semi-see-through dress by Oscar de la Renta

Taylor Swift dazzled in a golden rhinestone jumpsuit with a plunging neckline at the American Music Awards 2022

For one of the red carpet events, Taylor Swift stunned in a sequinned jumpsuit that made for a stunningly shining outfit choice

There's nothing that Taylor Swift can't pull off with ease and this black glitter catsuit was rocked beautifully by the singer

For one of her live performances, Taylor donned a glittery mini dress in a dark purple shade with matching boots

Taylor Swift knows how to make a memorable appearance and this mini dress featuring sequin stripes in black, white and gold proved it

At the American Music Awards 2019, Taylor Swift rocked a shimmery emerald green dress by Julien Macdonald

Taylor Swift took to the stage at the American Music Awards 2019 sporting a dazzling gold bodysuit and looked like a total diva in it

Taylor Swift showed off her enchanting style in a golden gown with a halter neck at the Toronto Film Festival 2022

