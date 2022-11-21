Taylor Swift's best sparkling outfits
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift rocked a stunning outfit consisting of silver sequins as she posed alongside her trophies at EMAs 2022
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift made heads turn at VMAs 2022 in a silver embellished semi-see-through dress by Oscar de la Renta
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift dazzled in a golden rhinestone jumpsuit with a plunging neckline at the American Music Awards 2022
Image: Getty Images
For one of the red carpet events, Taylor Swift stunned in a sequinned jumpsuit that made for a stunningly shining outfit choice
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing that Taylor Swift can't pull off with ease and this black glitter catsuit was rocked beautifully by the singer
Image: Getty Images
For one of her live performances, Taylor donned a glittery mini dress in a dark purple shade with matching boots
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift knows how to make a memorable appearance and this mini dress featuring sequin stripes in black, white and gold proved it
Image: Getty Images
At the American Music Awards 2019, Taylor Swift rocked a shimmery emerald green dress by Julien Macdonald
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift took to the stage at the American Music Awards 2019 sporting a dazzling gold bodysuit and looked like a total diva in it
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift showed off her enchanting style in a golden gown with a halter neck at the Toronto Film Festival 2022
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.