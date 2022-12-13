Heading 3

Taylor Swift's street style

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Floral Print

There's nothing cuter than a floral co-ord set and we love this one from H&M worn by Taylor Swift with a matching blouse and mini skirt

Image: Getty Images

For a casual stroll in the park, Taylor Swift chose this adorable outfit as she wore a tweed crop top and matching box pleated mini skirt

Casual Stroll

Image: Getty Images

We loved how amazing Taylor Swift looked during one of her outings when she chose to go for this floral short jumpsuit

Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

During one of her casual outings, the singer looked stunning as she chose to wear a cable-knitted black sweater and a yellow pleated skirt

Out and About

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Taylor Swift captures her sporting a tweet jacket along with black leggings and a face mask during her outing

Tweed Jacket

Image: Getty Images

This look of Taylor Swift is beyond amazing as she dons a peach blazer along with glittery shorts while heading out for an event

Glitter Shorts

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift's fashion game is always on point and we love this red chequered blazer teamed up with a floral dress

Chequered Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Among Taylor Swift's comfy casual looks is this outfit of a sweatshirt and floral shorts that she wore during one of her outings

Floral Shorts

Image: Getty Images

This look of denim shorts combined with a gorgeous white shirt is easily one of our favourite looks of the singer when it comes to street fashion

White Shirt

Image: Getty Images

This stunning look has Taylor wearing a blue denim corset with black denim shorts and it's beyond stylish

Denim Look

