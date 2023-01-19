Taylor Swift’s style diaries
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 19, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmery emerald green dress by Julien Macdonald
Dazzling In Green
Image: Getty Images
The Midnights singer colour-blocked her outfit in a bright orange crop top styled with a hot pink skirt with a thigh-high slit by Atelier Versace
Acing Trends
Taylor Swift's best fashion moments
Taylor Swift’s stunning style file
Image: Getty Images
The diva set the stage on fire with her ravishing look in a lacey black jumpsuit
Lace Love
Image: Getty Images
She looked divine in a white elegant J Mendel ballroom gown that featured a deep neckline cut-out and a backless design
White Delight
Image: Getty Images
Dressed to slay, the singing sensation looked stunning in a mini dress replete with vertical sequin stripes in black, white, and gold
Turning Heads
Image: Getty Images
She looked like a modern-day princess in a one-shoulder mermaid-style gown with ruffle detailing
Red Romance
Image: Getty Images
She painted the town red in a lavish gown by Elie Saab at the 47th CMA Awards
Elegant
Image: Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards, Swift exuded glam in a glittery white Balmain jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs
Glitter & Shine
Image: Getty Images
She turned heads as she posed in a classic black Alexandre Vauthier gown with a chain-style neckline
Glamorous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.