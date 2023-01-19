Heading 3

Taylor Swift’s style diaries

JAN 19, 2023

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmery emerald green dress by Julien Macdonald 

Dazzling In Green

Image: Getty Images

The Midnights singer colour-blocked her outfit in a bright orange crop top styled with a hot pink skirt with a thigh-high slit by Atelier Versace

Acing Trends

Image: Getty Images

The diva set the stage on fire with her ravishing look in a lacey black jumpsuit

Lace Love

Image: Getty Images

She looked divine in a white elegant J Mendel ballroom gown that featured a deep neckline cut-out and a backless design

White Delight

Image: Getty Images

Dressed to slay, the singing sensation looked stunning in a mini dress replete with vertical sequin stripes in black, white, and gold

Turning Heads

Image: Getty Images

She looked like a modern-day princess in a one-shoulder mermaid-style gown with ruffle detailing

Red Romance

Image: Getty Images

She painted the town red in a lavish gown by Elie Saab at the 47th CMA Awards

Elegant 

Image: Getty Images

At the Billboard Music Awards, Swift exuded glam in a glittery white Balmain jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and waist cut-outs

Glitter & Shine

Image: Getty Images

She turned heads as she posed in a classic black Alexandre Vauthier gown with a chain-style neckline 

Glamorous 

