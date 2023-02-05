Heading 3
Tejasswi and Karan’s cute moments
TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 05, 2023
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look adorable together as they pose in warm sunlight wearing black caps
Matching caps
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra seem to be enjoying holidays together as they posed happily wearing hoodies
Hoodie for winters
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 couple is never shy of PDA like here Karan Kundrra is seen kissing Tejasswi on cheek
Soft peck on cheek
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the hottest couples in the television industry
Sizzling chemistry
Video Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The couple loves to go for trips together and have a gala time whenever they get time between work
Going for trips
Image Source- Jogi Media Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the trendiest couple of TV and their retro look is truly stealing the limelight
Fashionable couple
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The couple is very fond of mirror selfie like this one where they are seen enjoying at a party
Mirror selfies
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Post Bigg Boss 15, the couple’s bond has only become stronger and they love to celebrate festivals together as family
Celebrating festivals
Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen in their best and happiest look as the duo celebrated birthday of Karan
Happy hug
