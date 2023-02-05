Heading 3

Tejasswi and Karan’s cute moments

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 05, 2023

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look adorable together as they pose in warm sunlight wearing black caps

Matching caps

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra seem to be enjoying holidays together as they posed happily wearing hoodies

Hoodie for winters

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 15 couple is never shy of PDA like here Karan Kundrra is seen kissing Tejasswi on cheek

Soft peck on cheek

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the hottest couples in the television industry

Sizzling chemistry

Video Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The couple loves to go for trips together and have a gala time whenever they get time between work

Going for trips

Image Source- Jogi Media Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the trendiest couple of TV and their retro look is truly stealing the limelight

Fashionable couple

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The couple is very fond of mirror selfie like this one where they are seen enjoying at a party

Mirror selfies

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Post Bigg Boss 15, the couple’s bond has only become stronger and they love to celebrate festivals together as family

Celebrating festivals

Image Source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen in their best and happiest look as the duo celebrated birthday of Karan

Happy hug 

