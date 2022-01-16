Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 16, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash in bodycon dresses

Train of charisma

 Tejasswi Prakash looked resplendent as she posed in a neutral-toned dress featuring a long train

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Barbie Vibes

She gave us major Barbie doll vibes in a fuschia pink ruched bodycon dress

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Silver Style

She looked stunning in a metallic silver dress featuring a small slit in the front

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Earthy Tones

 Tejasswi wore an earthy-toned ruched bodycon dress that fit her like a glove

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Mint Green

 She looked cute and chic dressed in a strapless mint green dress

Video: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Fiery Red

She looked pretty, hot and tempting in a fiery red satin slip dress

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Lace Affair 

Posing in a sultry black lace cut-out bodycon dress, Tejasswi set our feeds on fire!

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Bandage Babe

She ditched the basics as she posed in a classic bandage dress that hugged her in all the right places

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Sheer Beauty

Tejasswi looked like an absolute Goddess dressed in a shimmery, sheer dress

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Bling Bling

 Tejasswi looks splendid in a sequined silver dress

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

