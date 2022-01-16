Fashion
Tejasswi Prakash in bodycon dresses
Train of charisma
Tejasswi Prakash looked resplendent as she posed in a neutral-toned dress featuring a long train
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Barbie Vibes
She gave us major Barbie doll vibes in a fuschia pink ruched bodycon dress
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Silver Style
She looked stunning in a metallic silver dress featuring a small slit in the front
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Earthy Tones
Tejasswi wore an earthy-toned ruched bodycon dress that fit her like a glove
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Mint Green
She looked cute and chic dressed in a strapless mint green dress
Video: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Fiery Red
She looked pretty, hot and tempting in a fiery red satin slip dress
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Lace Affair
Posing in a sultry black lace cut-out bodycon dress, Tejasswi set our feeds on fire!
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Bandage Babe
She ditched the basics as she posed in a classic bandage dress that hugged her in all the right places
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Sheer Beauty
Tejasswi looked like an absolute Goddess dressed in a shimmery, sheer dress
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Bling Bling
Tejasswi looks splendid in a sequined silver dress
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
