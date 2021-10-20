oct 20, 2021
Tejasswi Prakash’s most stylish looks
Posing in a sultry black lace cut-out dress, Tejasswi set our feeds on fire!
Tejasswi ditched the basics as she posed in a classic bandage dress that hugged her in all the right places
She was seen making the most of a bright, sunny day dressed in a pink maxi dress with corset-like bodice
Blazer dresses are made only for strong and confident women, and Tejasswi looks no less than a boss in this violet velvet blazer dress
Bringing in the cottagecore trend, Tejasswi looks like an absolute dream in a puffy sleeved floral dress
Dressed in yet another impeccable number that belongs to the cottagecore trend, Tejasswi looks magical in a balloon sleeved coord set
Tejasswi proves that you can never go wrong with exaggerated sleeves as she is seen donned in an off-shoulder baby pink playsuit
There is nothing like too much bling. Tejasswi proves that statement as she looks elegant in a sequined silver dress
This off-shoulder dress featuring a high-low hem and decked in colourful abstract prints can literally make anyone’s mood on a gloomy day
Tejasswi teaches us just how to pull off polka dots for a red carpet look as she is seen dressed in a one-shoulder brown polka dot gown with a thigh-high slit
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla