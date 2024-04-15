Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 15, 2024

Tejasswi Prakash’s Bold Looks

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

Tejasswi donned a beautiful icy blue backless dress that enhanced her curves; she accessorized the look with minimal accessories and opted for a ponytail look

#1

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

Prakash’s gray toned corset inspired short dress is a sizzling fit; she paired it alongside sheer stockings to complete the look

#2

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

A black blazer dress adorned with a plunging neckline is a sophisticated yet hot ensemble! 

#3

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

The Bigg Boss Star wore a Brown Ensemble; consisting of a strapless brown top with a black zip detailing and matching baggy pants 

#4

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

The Swaragini actress donned a brown nude sequin calf-length dress; with added cut-outs on the sides making the dress look sultry and classy

#5

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

#6

The Telly Beauty aced a Cherry red full length deep neck gown, with a body hugging silhouette that shaped her curves immaculately

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

Tejasswi’s sultry shimmery dual tone dress adorned with a halter-neck and thigh high slit is indeed a terrific fit!

#7

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

The Marathi Actress stunned in an embellished beige short dress; paired alongside a matching blazer. She accessorized the look with knee-high leather black  boots 

#8

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

An ideal party fit!She shimmered glitz and glam in this vibrant green mini dress!

#9

Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash

Prakash opted for a stunning halter neck bralette paired alongside matching pants and heels; an experimental yet chic fit! 

#10

