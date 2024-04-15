Heading 3
Tejasswi Prakash’s Bold Looks
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi donned a beautiful icy blue backless dress that enhanced her curves; she accessorized the look with minimal accessories and opted for a ponytail look
#1
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
Prakash’s gray toned corset inspired short dress is a sizzling fit; she paired it alongside sheer stockings to complete the look
#2
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
A black blazer dress adorned with a plunging neckline is a sophisticated yet hot ensemble!
#3
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
The Bigg Boss Star wore a Brown Ensemble; consisting of a strapless brown top with a black zip detailing and matching baggy pants
#4
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
The Swaragini actress donned a brown nude sequin calf-length dress; with added cut-outs on the sides making the dress look sultry and classy
#5
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
#6
The Telly Beauty aced a Cherry red full length deep neck gown, with a body hugging silhouette that shaped her curves immaculately
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
Tejasswi’s sultry shimmery dual tone dress adorned with a halter-neck and thigh high slit is indeed a terrific fit!
#7
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
The Marathi Actress stunned in an embellished beige short dress; paired alongside a matching blazer. She accessorized the look with knee-high leather black boots
#8
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
An ideal party fit!She shimmered glitz and glam in this vibrant green mini dress!
#9
Image source- Instagram@tejasswiprakash
Prakash opted for a stunning halter neck bralette paired alongside matching pants and heels; an experimental yet chic fit!
#10
