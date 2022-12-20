Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash’s
comfy fashion

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Collared jumpsuit

The actress looks simply stylish in a blue loose fit jumpsuit paired with heels

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The actress has the perfect everyday look with a short sleeveless kurti and pants set

Short kurti

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Enjoy the beautiful monsoons like Tejasswi in a floral midi dress

Cherish the

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Eliminate the drama with a simple t-shirt and high bun, with statement pearl earrings

Work mode on

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Look smashing yet comfy in a printed sleeved dress and heels

Casual date look

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Feel the coziness in an oversized sweatshirt and denims for the winter season

Warm and fuzzy 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

We can’t get enough of the adorable dance of Tejasswi Prakash in a pink kurti and denims

Dancing diva

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Naagin 6 actress has a lovely glow on her face and looks stylish in crop tops and joggers

Woke up like 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner looks stunning in a floral print kurta with a small bindi

Pouty-ful 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks cool yet stylish in a simple t-shirt and shorts as she enjoys day out with friends

Shorts story

