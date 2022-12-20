Tejasswi Prakash’s
comfy fashion
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Collared jumpsuit
The actress looks simply stylish in a blue loose fit jumpsuit paired with heels
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The actress has the perfect everyday look with a short sleeveless kurti and pants set
Short kurti
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Enjoy the beautiful monsoons like Tejasswi in a floral midi dress
Cherish the
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Eliminate the drama with a simple t-shirt and high bun, with statement pearl earrings
Work mode on
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Look smashing yet comfy in a printed sleeved dress and heels
Casual date look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Feel the coziness in an oversized sweatshirt and denims for the winter season
Warm and fuzzy
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
We can’t get enough of the adorable dance of Tejasswi Prakash in a pink kurti and denims
Dancing diva
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Naagin 6 actress has a lovely glow on her face and looks stylish in crop tops and joggers
Woke up like
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner looks stunning in a floral print kurta with a small bindi
Pouty-ful
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks cool yet stylish in a simple t-shirt and shorts as she enjoys day out with friends
Shorts story
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.