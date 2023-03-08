Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash's ethnic lookbook

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 08, 2023

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash is often seen wearing beautiful and traditional Indian outfits

Fashion Game

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

She is fond of wearing saree, and styles them in various ways, from simple elegant saree to silk sarees

Love for Saree

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Tejasswi has a unique sense of fashion which can often be seen in her statement outfits

Statement pieces

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Lehenga cholis are another favourite of Tejasswi’s and she has been wearing them in different styles and colours

Lehenga- Cholis

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Tejasswi often pairs her outfits with statement jewellery and elegant accessories, adding to her overall charm and grace

Accessorise at its best

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

She is known for her bubbly behaviour, impeccable fashion sense and her ability to carry off traditional Indian outfits with ease and poise

Confidence is all you need

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Her outfits are often seen as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, who admire her style and elegance

Glam factor

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Her outfits are a mix of traditional and modern styles, making them versatile and suitable for different occasions

Versatility

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

She is fierce and bold and is not afraid of making a statement with her outfits

Bold choices

Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Tejasswi likes experimenting with different colours and designs

Experimental queen

