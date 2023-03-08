Tejasswi Prakash's ethnic lookbook
mar 08, 2023
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash is often seen wearing beautiful and traditional Indian outfits
Fashion Game
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
She is fond of wearing saree, and styles them in various ways, from simple elegant saree to silk sarees
Love for Saree
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi has a unique sense of fashion which can often be seen in her statement outfits
Statement pieces
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Lehenga cholis are another favourite of Tejasswi’s and she has been wearing them in different styles and colours
Lehenga- Cholis
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi often pairs her outfits with statement jewellery and elegant accessories, adding to her overall charm and grace
Accessorise at its best
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
She is known for her bubbly behaviour, impeccable fashion sense and her ability to carry off traditional Indian outfits with ease and poise
Confidence is all you need
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Her outfits are often seen as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, who admire her style and elegance
Glam factor
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Her outfits are a mix of traditional and modern styles, making them versatile and suitable for different occasions
Versatility
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
She is fierce and bold and is not afraid of making a statement with her outfits
Bold choices
Image- Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Tejasswi likes experimenting with different colours and designs
Experimental queen
