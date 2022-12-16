Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash’s shimmery outfits

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 16, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Gorgeous in flowy gown 

Bigg Boss 15 winner looks like a dream in shimmery cut out top with flowy gown and her makeup is flawless.

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The actress has set the party vibe in a shimmery collared top and flared pants

Dazzle in co-ords 

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Get an outstanding look for upcoming weddings by sporting the unique peach shimmery lehenga

Stunner in lehenga

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Plan your perfect birthday look by wearing the shimmery top and high waist pants like Tejasswi Prakash

Party ready 

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Naagin 6 actress looks ravishing in white shimmery jacket style top and net detail flared skirt

Showstopper diva 

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Naagin lead actress is seen flaunting her curves in the gorgeous golden top and skirt set

Naagin in the house

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Look cute yet snazzy for your date night with the shimmery and strappy red short dress

Cute date dress

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Get the showstopper look for upcoming party in a black shimmery halter neck gown with high heels

Plunging neckline 

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Make an impression with your spectacular style as you sport a shimmery white short dress like Tejasswi

Divine in white 

Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Enjoy a cup of coffee with a magnificent view of the skyline in a comfortable yet chic dress

Pristine view 

