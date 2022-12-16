Tejasswi Prakash’s shimmery outfits
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Gorgeous in flowy gown
Bigg Boss 15 winner looks like a dream in shimmery cut out top with flowy gown and her makeup is flawless.
The actress has set the party vibe in a shimmery collared top and flared pants
Dazzle in co-ords
Get an outstanding look for upcoming weddings by sporting the unique peach shimmery lehenga
Stunner in lehenga
Plan your perfect birthday look by wearing the shimmery top and high waist pants like Tejasswi Prakash
Party ready
Naagin 6 actress looks ravishing in white shimmery jacket style top and net detail flared skirt
Showstopper diva
Naagin lead actress is seen flaunting her curves in the gorgeous golden top and skirt set
Naagin in the house
Look cute yet snazzy for your date night with the shimmery and strappy red short dress
Cute date dress
Get the showstopper look for upcoming party in a black shimmery halter neck gown with high heels
Plunging neckline
Make an impression with your spectacular style as you sport a shimmery white short dress like Tejasswi
Divine in white
Enjoy a cup of coffee with a magnificent view of the skyline in a comfortable yet chic dress
Pristine view
