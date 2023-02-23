Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash’s Street Style

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash looks perfect in this white zigzag printed mini dress 

White Dress

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash is a vision in this body-hugging white dress 

Stunner

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash looks fashionable in white mini skirt and crop top 

Stylish Look

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash never goes out of style and she proves it by wearing this floral printed thigh-high slit dress 

Floral Print

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash sets the street fashion standard high with this tie-dyed long dress 

Tie-Dye

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash gives winter style statement in this green jacket 

Winter Style

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks cute in this floral printed mini dress with a plunging neckline

Sweetest Teja

Image: Pinkvilla

Tejasswi Prakash kept it cool & casual in a white and lavender tie-dye short dress

Cool Look

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash looks stylish in this jumper set 

Jumper

