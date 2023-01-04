Tejasswi Prakash’s
top ethnic looks
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Visual Affairs
Embrace the vintage vibe with a golden blouse and purple organza saree for your party look
Vintage look in organza
Video source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Get the bridal feel in a bright red floral design net saree and traditional jewellery worn by Tejasswi Prakash
Floral net saree
Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Get a royal look for the festive season with an elegant off white fully embroidered kurta set and dupatta
Off white embroidery dress
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Get a very subtle yet stylish look for parties with a black and copper brown lehenga set paired with statement earrings
Brown and black lehenga
Image source- Ashish Ojha Photography
Steal the spotlight with the stylish peach and embroidered lehenga set for the next festive occasion
Blingy lehenga
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks like a traditional diva in a multi-hued green saree with purple blouse and a statement neckpiece
Traditional saree
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Opt for a bright blue and pink lehenga set with studded bangles this wedding season like Tejasswi Prakash
Royal blue lehenga set
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Make a royal statement in a velvet black and golden gota work kurta set with green bangles
Gota work black kurta set
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Get saree look in a few minutes with the waterfall style ready to wear saree and a stylish black blouse
Designer saree look
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Bigg Boss 15 winner has opted for a simple and subtle look with a grey long kurta set with a blue dupatta
Subtle grey shades
