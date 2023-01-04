Heading 3

Tejasswi Prakash’s
top ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Visual Affairs

Embrace the vintage vibe with a golden blouse and purple organza saree for your party look

Vintage look in organza 

Video source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Get the bridal feel in a bright red floral design net saree and traditional jewellery worn by Tejasswi Prakash

Floral net saree

Image source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Get a royal look for the festive season with an elegant off white fully embroidered kurta set and dupatta

Off white embroidery dress

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Get a very subtle yet stylish look for parties with a black and copper brown lehenga set paired with statement earrings

Brown and black lehenga 

Image source- Ashish Ojha Photography

Steal the spotlight with the stylish peach and embroidered lehenga set for the next festive occasion

Blingy lehenga 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash looks like a traditional diva in a multi-hued green saree with purple blouse and a statement neckpiece

Traditional saree 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Opt for a bright blue and pink lehenga set with studded bangles this wedding season like Tejasswi Prakash

Royal blue lehenga set 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Make a royal statement in a velvet black and golden gota work kurta set with green bangles

Gota work black kurta set 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Get saree look in a few minutes with the waterfall style ready to wear saree and a stylish black blouse

Designer saree look 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 winner has opted for a simple and subtle look with a grey long kurta set with a blue dupatta

Subtle grey shades 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here