Tejasswi to Tina: Divas in floral sarees
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 13, 2022
Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Ankita is truly a diva as she effortlessly pulls off her red floral printed saree
Ankita Lokhande
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Florals never go out of style! Fashion icon Mouni Roy proves it by donning this organza floral printed six-yard
Mouni Roy
Image source: Tina Datta Instagram
Look at this pretty Nari slaying in a saree! Tina is here to make your jaws drop with her breathtaking look and gorgeous outfit
Tina Datta
Image source: Visual Affairs Photography Instagram
What a lovely choice, isn’t it? Surbhi nails her royal look as she dons a heavily printed saree and a stylish blouse with it
Surbhi Chandna
Image Source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram
Clad in a bright yellow floral printed saree, Pavvitra is an epitome of beauty as she strikes a pose in it
Pavvitra Punia
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Shweta leaves us stunned with her amazing outfit collection once again
Shweta Tiwari
Image source: Kunal Verma Instagram
If you aren’t too fond of bold colourful sarees, take cues from Tejasswi on how to rock a light colour floral printed six-yard
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Take a look at another diva who serves a gorgeous look! Jasmin stuns in a pink floral printed saree
Jasmin Bhasin
Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha looks angelic in this dark green floral printed saree and exudes charm as she poses in it
Disha Parmar
Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram
Ayesha Singh
And pink is always the perfect choice proves Ayesha Singh, as she looks beautiful in a floral printed saree
