Tejasswi to Tina: Divas in floral sarees

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 13, 2022

Image source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Who would be able to take their eyes off her? Ankita is truly a diva as she effortlessly pulls off her red floral printed saree 

Ankita Lokhande

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Florals never go out of style! Fashion icon Mouni Roy proves it by donning this organza floral printed six-yard

Mouni Roy

Image source: Tina Datta Instagram

Look at this pretty Nari slaying in a saree! Tina is here to make your jaws drop with her breathtaking look and gorgeous outfit

Tina Datta

Image source: Visual Affairs Photography Instagram

What a lovely choice, isn’t it? Surbhi nails her royal look as she dons a heavily printed saree and a stylish blouse with it 

Surbhi Chandna

Image Source: Pavvitra Punia Instagram

Clad in a bright yellow floral printed saree, Pavvitra is an epitome of beauty as she strikes a pose in it

Pavvitra Punia

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Shweta leaves us stunned with her amazing outfit collection once again

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Kunal Verma Instagram

If you aren’t too fond of bold colourful sarees, take cues from Tejasswi on how to rock a light colour floral printed six-yard

Tejasswi Prakash

Image source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Take a look at another diva who serves a gorgeous look! Jasmin stuns in a pink floral printed saree

Jasmin Bhasin 

Image source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha looks angelic in this dark green floral printed saree and exudes charm as she poses in it

Disha Parmar

Image source: Ayesha Singh Instagram

Ayesha Singh

And pink is always the perfect choice proves Ayesha Singh, as she looks beautiful in a floral printed saree

