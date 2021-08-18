10 Striking outfits of Rashmika Mandanna
august 18, 2021
Rashmika oozes freshness in this georgette crop top and palazzo set with a wavy pattern. The beige block heels are too pretty to miss!
The actress looks gorgeous in this floral embroidered dress. She accentuates her look with silk thread earrings and strappy heels
Never let comfort take a backseat! The diva looks chic in this earthy flared pants and a shrug paired with a mandarin collar shirt
Fashion fusion! Here, she pairs the shirt-cum-waistcoat with pants-cum-pleated skirt. The diva rounds off her look with statement earrings and stilettos
The ‘Dear Comrade’ actress took the glam quotient a notch higher in Vineti Bolaki’s layered dress with a fun ruffled detailing
Satin shrugs are a fashion classic. The actress pairs it with a black crop top, relaxed-fit bottoms, and heels
Rashmika looks resplendent in the white saree with golden embroidery. She teams it with a beadwork olive blouse and stud earrings
The diva looks endearing in this purple satin dress which flows over her body in a flattering way. She accessorises her look with a silver multi-layered necklace
The ‘Geetha Govindam’ actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel saree with dainty embroidery. She amps up her look with a red rose bun hairstyle
Rashmika looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in this thigh-slit green dress with lofty pleats running down her waist. She finished off her look with nude strap stilettos
