December 26, 2023
Things to keep in your makeup bag
Image: Pexels
Achieve a flawless base for your makeup with a foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone
Foundation or BB cream
Image: Pexels
Cover blemishes and dark circles effortlessly, providing a clean canvas for the rest of your makeup
Concealer
Image: Pexels
Open up your eyes and add definition to your lashes, enhancing your overall eye makeup look
Mascara
Image: Pexels
Keep your lips hydrated and add a pop of color for a vibrant and polished appearance
Lip balm or lipstick
Image: Pexels
Enhance your complexion by adding a touch of blush for a healthy glow or bronzer for warmth
Blush or bronzer
Image: Pexels
Eyeliner
Define your eyes with precision using a pencil or liquid liner, creating a striking and dramatic effect
Image: Freepik
Control shine and set your makeup in place for a long-lasting, fresh look
Setting powder or blotting papers
Image: Pexels
Apply products with precision using the right tools for a professional and seamless finish
Makeup brushes or sponges
Image: Pexels
Stay refreshed throughout the day with a compact perfume for a subtle and pleasant fragrance
Travel-sized perfume
Image: Pexels
Keep your hair tidy and out of your face when applying makeup, or use them for quick on-the-go hairstyling
Hair ties or clips
