Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 26, 2023

Things to keep in your makeup bag

Image: Pexels

Achieve a flawless base for your makeup with a foundation or BB cream that matches your skin tone

 Foundation or BB cream

Image: Pexels

Cover blemishes and dark circles effortlessly, providing a clean canvas for the rest of your makeup

Concealer

Image: Pexels

Open up your eyes and add definition to your lashes, enhancing your overall eye makeup look

Mascara

Image: Pexels

Keep your lips hydrated and add a pop of color for a vibrant and polished appearance

Lip balm or lipstick

Image: Pexels

Enhance your complexion by adding a touch of blush for a healthy glow or bronzer for warmth

Blush or bronzer

Image: Pexels

Eyeliner

Define your eyes with precision using a pencil or liquid liner, creating a striking and dramatic effect

Image: Freepik

Control shine and set your makeup in place for a long-lasting, fresh look

 Setting powder or blotting papers

Image: Pexels

Apply products with precision using the right tools for a professional and seamless finish

Makeup brushes or sponges

Image: Pexels

Stay refreshed throughout the day with a compact perfume for a subtle and pleasant fragrance

Travel-sized perfume

Image: Pexels

Keep your hair tidy and out of your face when applying makeup, or use them for quick on-the-go hairstyling

Hair ties or clips

