Thirst trap feat shirtless Varun Dhawan
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun exuded a natural glow in this shirtless picture after a happy yoga session
\Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun flaunting his washboard abs in this one is a hot mess!
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
When Varun posed in his vanity van and showed off his chiselled body
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun looked all bulked up while prepping for his next film, Bawaal
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
The actor flexing his muscles is surely a visual treat!
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Varun’s hot body in this sunkissed picture
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun is a heartthrob for a reason. He dishes out major body goals in this one
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Throwback to Varun’s intense workout session in the gym. PS: don’t miss those abs!
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
In this one, the actor went shirtless to enjoy the Mumbai rains
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun never fails to hit the gym and this picture proves it all
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.