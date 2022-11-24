Heading 3

Thirst trap feat shirtless Varun Dhawan

Sneha
 Hiro

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun exuded a natural glow in this shirtless picture after a happy yoga session

Yoga diaries

\Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun flaunting his washboard abs in this one is a hot mess!

Sharp and edgy

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

When Varun posed in his vanity van and showed off his chiselled body

Vanity scenes

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun looked all bulked up while prepping for his next film, Bawaal

Gym calling

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

The actor flexing his muscles is surely a visual treat!

Visual treat

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

We can’t take our eyes off Varun’s hot body in this sunkissed picture

Sunkissed 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun is a heartthrob for a reason. He dishes out major body goals in this one

Heartthrob

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Throwback to Varun’s intense workout session in the gym. PS: don’t miss those abs!

Intense

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

In this one, the actor went shirtless to enjoy the Mumbai rains

Happy puppy

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun never fails to hit the gym and this picture proves it all

Fitness freak

