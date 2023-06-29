pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUne 29, 2023
Tiger Shroff’s suave looks
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The Heropanti debutant looks like a breath of fresh air in a neon t-shirt and ombre blue cargo pants
Naughty neon
The Baaghi star looks dazzling in a white vest paired with light grey jeans. Messy hair and his signature smirk complete the look
White & grey
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
A Flying Jatt actor looks breathtaking in this blue striped shirt teamed up with dark grey cargo jeans
Stripe swag
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
White whirl
The Munna Michael artist is a sight to behold in a cream crest cotton cricket waist with grey cargo jeans and black shoes
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The Baaghi 2 fame looks tantalizing in this all-black ensemble. The locket around his neck is eye-catching
Black burn
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The War antagonist has put the heat to shame in this sheer vest paired with dark blue relaxed jeans
Sheer shackles
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The Student of the Year 2 protagonist looks bewitching in this classic tuxedo. A white shirt and a black tux are a no brainer
Professional punk
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The Baaghi 3 hero has captured the attention of his fans in this all-black casual look. The sheer vest adds to the oomph factor
Cool casuals
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
The Heropanti 2 actor has excited the audience as he shares this rugged look, torn black vest and ripped army green pants, from his recent shoots
Action time
Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram
Shroff looks ready to chill at home or for a lazy day out in this cotton stripe shirt and white pants
Lazy day
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.