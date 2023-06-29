Heading 3

Tiger Shroff’s suave looks 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The Heropanti debutant looks like a breath of fresh air in a neon t-shirt and ombre blue cargo pants 

 Naughty neon


The Baaghi star looks dazzling in a white vest paired with light grey jeans. Messy hair and his signature smirk complete the look 

White & grey 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

A Flying Jatt actor looks breathtaking in this blue striped shirt teamed up with dark grey cargo jeans 

Stripe swag 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

White whirl 

The Munna Michael artist is a sight to behold in a cream crest cotton cricket waist with grey cargo jeans and black shoes 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The Baaghi 2 fame looks tantalizing in this all-black ensemble. The locket around his neck is eye-catching 

 Black burn 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The War antagonist has put the heat to shame in this sheer vest paired with dark blue relaxed jeans 

Sheer shackles 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The Student of the Year 2 protagonist looks bewitching in this classic tuxedo. A white shirt and a black tux are a no brainer 

Professional punk

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The Baaghi 3 hero has captured the attention of his fans in this all-black casual look. The sheer vest adds to the oomph factor 

Cool casuals 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

The Heropanti 2 actor has excited the audience as he shares this rugged look, torn black vest and ripped army green pants, from his recent shoots 

Action time 

Image: Tiger Shroff’s Instagram 

Shroff looks ready to chill at home or for a lazy day out in this cotton stripe shirt and white pants 

Lazy day 

